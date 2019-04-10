Two men were in jail on Wednesday morning after they fled from police late Tuesday and were found hiding in a basement in East Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested men were identified as Omar N. Urista, 22, and Antonio Vincente Arreola, 21. Both were booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Urista was being held in connection with driving while suspended, aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and theft.

Arreola was being held on a parole violation.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said the incident began after officers received several calls of shots being fired about 8:50 p.m. in the vicinity of S.E. 2nd and Norwood.

Munoz said one of the callers indicated an automatic weapon may have been used because of the rapid-fire sound of the gunshots.

Another caller "gave a good vehicle description" of the vehicle that may have been involved with the gunfire.

Munoz said officers were able to locate a possible suspect vehicle traveling west on S.E. 6th Avenue near the scene.

The officer tried to pull over the vehicle near S.E. 7th and Carnahan. Munoz said the vehicle stopped for a brief time before it took off again at a high rate of speed with its headlights off.

Munoz said the officer didn't pursue the vehicle but did "keep them in sight." The car was found a short time later in the 700 block of S.E. Leland.

Munoz said a number of officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter.

Upon further investigation, Munoz said, it was determined the two people who had been in the car were in the basement of a house in the 700 block of S.E. Leland.

Several people, including at least one child, were able to leave the house safely, Munoz said. Officers then received permission from the home's occupants and were able to go inside and take the two men into custody without further incident.

Munoz said it was believed the house the men ran inside belonged to one of their relatives.

No weapons were found, and police believed the pair may have thrown them out of the car as they fled from police.

The incident was wrapped up about midnight, Munoz said. No injuries were reported.