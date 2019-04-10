1. You Can’t Take It With You: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Catholic High School, 1400 E. 17th Ave., Hutchinson. TC Theater presents “You Can’t Take It With You,” a comedy in three acts. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

2. Ninth Annual Pork Loin & Scalloped Potato Supper: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Join Hutchinson Meals on Wheels for the ninth annual Pork Loin & Scalloped Potato Supper. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling Gloria at (620) 665-5711. Cost is $7 per person. The benefit supper will be at Trinity United Methodist Church at 17th and Main in Hutchinson. If you're unable to attend but would still like to make a monetary donation, please mail it to Hutchinson Meals on Wheels at 700 Monterey Place in Hutchinson.

3. Yoga with Jeana Reed: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Yoga with Jeana Reed. All skill levels welcome. Tickets cost $5 for Art Center members and $10 for non-members. Purchase tickets at www.littlerabbityogastudio.com.