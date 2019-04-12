McPHERSON — Accomplished pianist Vakhtang Kodanashvili is the guest performer in the spring Lingenfelter Artist Series hosted at McPherson College on Sunday, April 14. He will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Mingenback Theatre in a concert that is free to the public.

He will be performing works by Bach, Haydn, Schumann and Bartok.

Audiences will have a second opportunity to engage with the artist on Monday, April 15, over complimentary lunch provided by McPherson College at noon in Mingenback Theatre. Kodanashvili will entertain questions and perform highlights from his award-winning career.

Kodanashvili made his New York City debut at Lincoln Center in 2001 after his victory at The World Piano Competition in Cincinnati. He has received prizes in several international competitions. Kodanashvili moved to the United States in 1995 and joined world-renowned Alexander Toradze Piano Studio at Indiana University South Bend. As a member of the studio he frequently performs throughout the world, appearing at prestigious music festivals, as well as performing with numerous symphony orchestras.

The Fern Lingenfelter Artist Series was established in 2016 thanks to a generous commitment to McPherson College honoring Lingenfelter. Her son, Steve Clark, chairman of Clark Investment Group in Wichita, established the fund that supports the two annual music performance events, with special emphasis on piano. Lingenfelter, an alumna of McPherson College, taught piano in McPherson for many years to both college students on campus and younger students at her studio downtown.

Although Lingenfelter died in 1962, her son continues to see a lasting influence from her lifetime of work. The fund is his way of saying thank you and supporting the music and instrument she loved.