The Newton High School softball team dropped a pair of games to the Derby Panthers Friday night in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Kelsch Field.

Newton fell 12-1 and 17-6. Both games were called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

“The second game, we played better,” Newton coach Danny Park said. “They hit everything we threw at them. The speed of the game, we couldn’t do anything about it. After the first inning of the first game, we started playing ball. In the second game, we had some pitching problems and we had three or four errors. That team will expose those things. They have been to state eight years in a row for a reason. We didn’t hit well tonight. Most games this year, we hit well.”

After several doubleheaders dating back to last season without it, the temporary fence for fast-pitch softball was put back up at Kelsch Field, cutting down the size of the field by about 60 to 70 feet.

“We had it taken down last year,” Park said. “It wasn’t benefiting us. Tonight there was just one home run. Our pitching is better equipped for the hitting now. We found having it down, teams would hit it short, or they would still hit it over our head.”

Derby opened the first game with 11 runs in the first inning on 13 hits. The Panthers added a run in the fourth.

Newton scored its run in the bottom of the third.

Madi Young had three hits. Hallie Rico had two hits and four RBIs. Mariah Wheeler drove in two runs.

Paige Paxton went four innings for the win, striking out three.

For Newton, Olivia Sandoval went two for two hitting.

Megan Watkins took the loss pitching. McKennah Cusick also pitched.

Derby led 8-4 after three innings in the second game, but broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth inning.

Paxton picked up the win in the second game, striking out four. Sophia Depew finished the game.

Sandoval took the loss for Newton. McKennah Cusick pitched in the fifth inning.

Rico had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Young had three hits. Alexis Enslinger drew five walks.

Emily Peaney and Gracie Rains each had two hits for Newton.

Newton is 1-7, 0-4 in AV-CTL I play, and plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Campus.

“They are a similar team to Derby,” Park said. “They aren’t quite as good. There are a few things we need to fix. We’re a young team, but that only lasts so long. We have to be doing things right.”

First game

Derby;(11)00;10;—12;13;0

Newton;( 0)01;00;—1;5;1

Paxton (W), Enslinger 5 and Haney; Watkins (L), Mc.Cusick 1 and Rains.

Second game

Derby;152;81;—17;14;1

Newton;031;20;—6;6;1

Paxton (W), Depew 5 and Haney; Sandoval (L), Mc.Cusick 5, Sandoval 5 and Rains. HR — D: Rico.