Hutchinson Clinic Earns ACR Accreditation

The Hutchinson Clinic has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in magnetic resonance imaging as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.

MRI is a noninvasive medical test that utilizes magnetic fields to produce anatomical images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and treat medical conditions.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.

Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

The Hutchinson Clinic is also ACR accredited in CT, Nuclear Medicine, PET/CT, and Mammography.

Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County celebrates volunteers

Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County observed National Volunteer Week April 7 – 13 to honor the organization’s dedicated volunteers from the community who provide support, companionship and hope to patients and families dealing with serious and life-limiting illness.

Darla Wilson, Vice President and Administrative Officer for Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, said the organization could not function without the assistance of volunteers

“Hospice volunteers play a vital role in enabling Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County to offer the best care possible for our patients, their families and caregivers,” Wilson said. “By sharing their time, energy, and expertise, our volunteers bring compassion and caring to the lives of those in need.”

Micki Wilson, Volunteer Coordinator for Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, said more than 90 trained volunteers are working with Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County, giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible, even at the end of life.

“Our community is a better and a more compassionate place as a result of their service. During 2018, volunteers compiled 2,853 hours of service. Four individuals have volunteered their time for more than 20 years,” Wilson said.

Volunteer duties include providing bedside assistance to patients and families, assistance with clerical land office duties, reception desk duties at Hospice House, and assistance with fundraising efforts. “Many hospice volunteers choose to donate their time as a result of compassionate care hospice provided to a friend or family member dealing with end-of-life issues,” Wilson said.

For those interested in learning more about hospice or volunteer opportunities, please visit HospiceRenoCounty.com or call 620.665.2473.

GCHS hosts job fair

GARDEN CITY – Garden City High School and Finney County Workforce Connection are partnering to hold a Student Job Fair on April 24 at Garden City High School.

The event is from 8:45 to 11:25 a.m.

The half-day event is open to all area employers who are needing student summer help. All GCHS sophomores, juniors, and seniors will have the option to attend the job fair.

Employers are asked to begin setting up at 8 a.m. in the GCHS competition gym. Registration for the job fair is available online at www.ficoedc.com.

For more information, contact Jenny Hands at (620) 805-5412 or jhands@gckschools.com or Nicole Hahn at (620) 271-0388 or nicole@ficoedc.com.

Debate/Forensics Enhancement and Scholarship Funds established

The McPherson County Community Foundation announced an anonymous gift has been received to create two funds in honor of Edwin R. Stucky’s work in debate and forensics.

One fund will serve to enhance programs at area high schools, while the other will provide scholarships for graduating seniors who participated in debate and are pursuing a post-secondary degree or certificate.

Stucky was a longtime debate teacher and coach at Moundridge High School. He coached small town debate teams to compete on a state level with much larger schools, earning Moundridge High School several trophies and a reputation statewide for having competitive and winning debate teams.

He also brought up his own son, Mark Stucky, to have a love and passion for mentoring through debate. When Ed retired, Mark led the Moundridge debate team until his retirement.

A former Moundridge resident who benefited from his mentoring wants to honor Stucky’s debate program and work to continue his legacy.

The enhancement fund is designed to strengthen local programs to give current students the same opportunity for participation provided to former students. The scholarship fund will provide financial support to participating students planning to further their education after high school.

The donor has extended the offering to match funds through May 31. Every dollar donated will be matched with one dollar up to $50,000.

Because the defined purpose of the Edwin R. Stucky Debate and Forensics Fund is to promote debate and forensics education in the public school setting, monies will not replace a district’s debate and forensics budget. Instead, they will enhance the current program by helping fund middle school exposure to debate and forensics; enabling travel to more prestigious/competitive tournaments in Kansas; and to help fund any students who might qualify for national tournaments.

The donor is also contributing $50,000 for the establishment of the scholarship fund.

Students who participated in debate and forensics for a minimum of two years will be eligible to a total of $2,500 in scholarships. Donations to this fund will help build the principal of the endowment, eventually allowing for more than one scholarship recipient per year.

Donations should be sent to the McPherson County Community Foundation, 206 S. Main, McPherson, KS, 67460. Please note Stucky Debate Fund in the memo. Donations may also be contributed online by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.mcphersonfoundation.org.

LiveSave Transport offers billing workshop for care providers

WICHITA – LifeSave Transport, a ground and critical care air transport company, will host its second annual “Day in Our Life” billing workshop at LifeSave headquarters in Wichita on May 10.

The workshop, developed by LifeSave Billing Director Nancy Ratzlaff, focuses on innovative ways to provide hands-on training for billers and patient care providers.

By bringing both the billing and patient care aspect of transport together, Ratzlaff and her team have created a workshop with scenario-based training, allowing each attendee the opportunity to see firsthand how their constituents work a patient call in the field and the billing office.

“My goal in developing this workshop was to show both sides the challenges faced in the course of a ‘typical’ call, the processing of that documentation into a billable claim, and the importance of working together as a team to improve overall patient care,” stated Ratzlaff, who is also president of the Kansas EMS Association (KEMSA) Billing Society.

The workshop includes taking participants step-by-step through a standard call for patient transport starting with the initial contact with the communication center to realistic trauma and medical scenarios using actual LifeSave aircraft on-site.

Then, both the care providers creating the report and billing associates must work together to complete and obtain the proper paperwork along the way for billing purposes. The final part of the training is comprised of preparing the reports and claims. The claims are then reviewed by a panel of representatives from the insurance community at the end of the exercise.

Billing professionals, EMS, and patient care providers are invited to attend. The cost is $50 for KEMSA members and $75 for non-members. Registration deadline is May 3. For more information or to register, visit https://www.kemsa.org/billing-workshop.

OPI celebrates 60 years as a local, family-owned business

GREAT BEND – Melvin Vink set the stage 60 years ago for what has become a continuously growing three-location family business based in downtown Great Bend.

But his sons, Terry and Kenny Vink, don’t think their Dad would be surprised at this longevity.

Terry and Kenny are co-owners of Office Products Inc. (OPI) and Golden Belt Printing (GBP). They and their colleagues are celebrating OPI’s six decades of serving customers and the central Kansas community, Terry said.

Melvin Vink and Charles Perry opened Perry Vink Office Machines in 1959 at 1112 Main. Melvin then bought Perry out, and in 1964 the business was incorporated as Great Bend Office Products at 1205 Main.

In the early 1970s, the business moved to 1119 Main and about 10 years later to 1208 Main.

In 1994, the Vinks bought the building to the company’s south. The name changed to Office Products Inc. in 1995. The Larned store opened in 1992 and the Russell store in 2010.

While OPI always offers virtually any type of office equipment, furniture and supplies, it has expanded its computer department in recent years, Kenny said. It has started building its own computers again so the machines can be customized for what the user needs.

“Also, our in-house staff has enhanced our network-security capabilities to offer multiple layers of protection for businesses and individuals,” Kenny noted. “Your data is important and OPI can help you keep it safe.”

OPI locations include 1204 Main in Great Bend; 516 Broadway in Larned; and 724 N. Main in Russell. Craig Vink, another brother, manages the Larned store.

GBP, 1125 U.S. 281 Bypass, has been part of the Vink family for only the last five years but it has seen its share of growth too, Terry commented.

“We have added graphics personnel and top-of-the-line printing equipment,” Terry said.

For instance, he noted, GBP produces high-quality, full-color magazines and other materials in town.

The Vinks said they focus on customer service at each location, with the personal touch and free delivery. Their 3-inch-thick print catalog, along with the online version, is always available; all proceeds stay in central Kansas.

OPI highlights of recent years include: multiple awards from Canon USA for sales and service of its high-tech copy machines; continued growth in the copy center; and vehicles wraps for businesses that want eye-catching advertising.

The Vinks will celebrate the 60th anniversary with a Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours this spring.

FHSU Management Development Center offers public workshops in May

HAYS – Two workshops, one on managing conflict and one on design, will be offered by the Management Development Center at Fort Hays State University in May.

The first, Managing Conflict in the Workplace, will begin at 1 p.m., May 6, in Hansen Hall on the Fort Hays State campus.

This 3 ½ -hour training will discuss the common roots of workplace conflict and strategies for managing the conflict. Participants will learn about the common causes of workplace conflict, how to assess personal conflict styles, best practices for offering critical feedback, and more. Conflict, properly managed, can contribute to organizational innovation and stronger relationships.

Each person who completes this workshop will receive a completion certificate and earn 3.0 Continuing Education Units. Registration closes on April 29. The cost is $119.

The MDC’s brand-new workshop, Design for Non-Designers, addresses the fact that a person does not have to be wildly creative to make effective designs, which are critical to successful marketing efforts. Design creates meaningful first impressions, differentiates an organization from its competitors, boosts awareness. It is also a great way to connect with customers.

This day-long workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the Stouffer Lound of FHSU’s Memorial Union.

The workshop will explore the elements and principles of design and how can it be used to make a company and its products more appealing to potential customers.

Topics include using color effectively, communicating with type, tips on designing common marketing pieces, and when to hire a professional or design on your own.

Each person who completes this workshop will receive a completion certificate and earn 7.0 CEUs. Registration closes on May 2. The cost is $219.

Registration is available online through the Registration link in the sidebar on the MDC homepage at www.fhsu.edu/mdc.

To learn more about this or upcoming trainings, contact Hannah Hilker by phone at 785-628-4121 or by email at hehilker@fhsu.edu.