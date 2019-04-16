Registration is underway for a fundraiser that benefits pets in the county.

The seventh annual Pints for Paws, a production of Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc., will be held May 4 beginning at 3 p.m.

Attendees will visit four downtown Leavenworth establishments during the walking tour event. Attendees are invited to have a drink at each establishment and then walk to the next destination at the top of each hour.

A new feature has been added this year – motor transportation. KC Fun Run, a locally owned transportation company, is partnering with LCHS, Inc. to offer participants a ride between venues and back to their cars at the end of the event.

Pints for Paws is a major fundraising event for LCHS, Inc. The event raises approximately 10% of the organization’s annual operating expenses.

According to Crystal Swann Blackdeer, executive director of the LCHS, Inc., the organization’s expenses have increased dramatically since opening the temporary location in Lansing. She said the largest expense each month is veterinary care.

She said during January through March, there was a 150% increase in intakes for the organization as compared to the same period last year.

“That’s not because of increased capacity, but because of consistently increasing demand,” said Swann Blackdeer.

She said pets who cannot be accommodated at the temporary shelter are housed in foster homes or boarded.

This year’s fundraiser begins at TenPenny Restaurant and Bar. Attendees then proceed to Fatheads Irish Pub, Jamaica Island Spice Restaurant and Grinder’s High Noon. Drink specials will be offered at each venue and there will be raffles.

Dr. Jennifer Bruner of Lansing Veterinary Hospital, an organizer of the event, said participants should wear walking shoes and bring friends.

“The best way to do this event is as a group,” Bruner said.

Participants receive a logo T-shirt and a mug. Brown Bear Printing is providing the mugs and producing the shirts.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the event.

Tickets are available online through the organization’s Facebook page or may be purchased at the shelter Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon or Tuesdays and Fridays from 2-6 p.m. The shelter is located at 1205 (Rear) N. Main St. in Lansing.

LCHS, Inc. was founded in 1885. Swann Blackdeer said it is the only organization in the county working to build and operate a no-kill pet animal shelter to serve Leavenworth County residents.

For more information, call the shelter at 913-250-0506 or visit the www.LCHSInc.org