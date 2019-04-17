BUHLER — Buhler won its home tennis invitational as Luke Ingalls was the singles champion and Drake Dick captured third place Tuesday.

Ingalls went 3-0 in the tournament while Dick had a 3-1 mark. Ingalls defeated Dick 8-2 in the semifinals before topping Sterling's William Weiner 8-7 (7) in the title match. Weiner upended teammate Rhain Isaac 8-0 in the other semifinal match. Dick bested Isaac 8-2 for third place.

Camrin Engleken and Carter Engelken added a third-place effort for the Crusaders in the doubles tournament. Neil Case and Cale McCabe chipped in a seven-place performance for BHS.

The Crusaders defeated the Black Bears for the team title 60-46.

Central Plains Invitational

CLAFLIN — Trinity Catholic placed third among four teams at the Central Plains Invitational on Monday.

The Celtics' Michael Maldonado was the champion at No. 2 singles while teammate Tristan Harcrow was the runner-up at No. 1 singles.

Trinity Catholic's doubles teams — Ryan Zipprich and Jack Yates at No. 1, Braden Miller and Connor Harcrow at No. 2 — finished third in each of their flights.

Ellsworth topped Central Plains for the team championship.

Wichita Collegiate Invitational

WICHITA — Haven finished eighth among eight teams at the Wichita Collegiate Invitational on Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Haven 5-2, Larned 0-5

LARNED — Jamar Miller pitched a two-hit shutout as Haven won 5-0 in Game 1 before Larned rallied to split a doubleheader with a 5-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Miller, who struck out nine and walked two, also had a double in the Wildcats' three-hit attack. Ryan Jenkins and Kaleb Dale each hit a single for Haven (7-3) in the first game.

The Indians built a 5-0 lead through three innings before the Wildcats attempted to rally with single tallies in the sixth and seventh innings.

Lucas Cheers had a double in Haven's four-hit attack. Jenkins, Miller and Mario Quintero all added a single.

Pratt 4-0, Nickerson 2-2

NICKERSON — Carson Cornelius pitched Nickerson to a split of a doubleheader against Pratt on Tuesday.

After the Greenbacks won 4-2 in Game 1, Cornelius blanked Pratt on two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk as Nickerson won 2-0 in Game 2.

Tre Garcia, Noah Salazar, Tanner Schrag all hit doubles for the Panthers in the second game. Garcia added a single while Cornelius and Chandler Eaton had a single and a RBI.

In Game 1, Pratt grabbed a 3-1 lead after 4 1/2 innings and held on for a victory.

Salazar, Eaton, Cornelius, Garcia, Caleb Jackson and Garrett Conde each hit a single for Nickerson.

Goddard 11-12, Hutchinson 0-6

HUTCHINSON — Goddard used several big innings to take a doubleheader from Hutchinson, 11-0 in five innings of Game 1 and 12-6 in Game 2, on Tuesday.

The Lions scored four runs in the third inning and added seven runs in the fifth for an 11-run decision in the first game.

Kinser Newquist hit a pair of doubles for the Salthawks, who received a single from Korey Holmberg.

Goddard scored the first seven runs of the second game before leading 11-2 after 3 1/2 innings.

Carter Booe led HHS with a single, a double, a run and a RBI. Other Salthawks with hits were Jackson Wells (single), Kadan Pennington (single), Taybin Smith (single) and Newquist (single).

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Trinity Catholic 2-9, Marion 0-5

MARION — The Celtics captured a doubleheader against the Warriors on Tuesday.

In Game 1, Jordan Galliher pitched a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and one walk to propel Trinity Catholic.

Ryleigh Clifton hit a pair of singles while Galliher and Olivia Shank each added a single to the Celtics' four-hit attack.

Trinity Catholic (9-3) used a four-run eighth inning to break a 5-all tie in Game 2 en route to sealing a victory.

Meg Friday went 4-for-5, including a triple, scored two runs and drove in four more for the Celtics. Erica Naccarato added three singles and scored a run while Galliher added a pair of singles and Maddy Strecker chipped in a pair of singles.

Goddard 16-13, Hutchinson 3-0

HUTCHINSON — Goddard overpowered Hutchinson in a doubleheader, 16-3 in six innings of Game 1 and 13-0 in five innings of Game 2, on Tuesday.

The Salthawks were limited to nine hits in the twin bill.

Lexi Williams produced a pair of singles and scored two runs for HHS in Game 1. Teegan Krol, Aspyn Conner, Riley Lusk and Lexi Kendall each added a single.

Peyton Allen and Lusk each hit a single in Game 2.

Pratt 12-4, Nickerson 2-2

NICKERSON — Pratt won a doubleheader from Nickerson, 12-2 in Game 1 and 4-2 in Game 2, on Tuesday.

Sedgwick 17-11, Inman 11-10

SEDGWICK — The Cardinals won a pair of slugfests against the Teutons, 17-11 in Game 1 and 11-10 on Game 2, on Tuesday.

Haven at Larned (DH)

LARNED — No information was available before press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Hutchinson 2, Salina Central 1

HUTCHINSON — Josie Hallier scored both goals as Hutchinson outlasted Salina Central on Tuesday.

The Salthawks improved to 4-5-0 overall this season.

Buhler 10, Winfield 0

BUHLER — Buhler ran its record to 7-3-0 this season by routing Winfield on Tuesday.

Aubrey Tanskley and Alex Hutton scored two goals apiece for the Crusaders. Tanksley added three assists and Hutton created two more.

Other Buhler goals came from Amaleigh Mattison, Daycee DeWindt, Aliyah Fredrick, Alex Marchione and Mallory Hanen. Cary Ogburn and Fredrick had one assist apiece.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Medicine Lodge Invitational

MEDICINE LODGE — Pretty Prairie captured third place among eight teams at the Medicine Lodge Invitational on Tuesday.

Clearwater used 362 shots to claim the team championship, followed by South Central (370), Pretty Prairie (377), Chaparral (405), Kingman (413), Medicine Lodge (467), Attica (471) and Pratt (474).

South Central's Nathan Martin was the medalist after shooting a 14-over 86.

Runner-up Landon Weide led Pretty Prairie with an 88. Other Bulldogs with scores included Lucas Detter (95, 11th), Andrew Brewer (97, tied for 12th), Dalton Schrag (97, tied for 12th), Adrian Payne (113, 29th) and Kaleb Kruse (123, tied for 35th).

Wichita Collegiate Invitational

CHENEY — Buhler finished seventh among 10 teams competing at the Witchita Collegiate Invitational on Monday.

Andover Central (294 strokes) won the team championship, followed by Wichita Trinity (299), Andover High (306), Wellington (306), Hesston (334) Augusta (339), Buhler (347), Wichita Collegiate (361), Andale (388) and Valley Center (413).

Cooper Schultz of Andover Central was the medalist after shooting a 2-under 70.

Trenton Matney led Buhler by carding an 84 for 27th place. Other scorers for the Crusaders included Matt Voth (85, 28th), Will Yates (86, 29th), Jackson Berning (92, tied for 37th) and Mason Cooper (92, tied for 37th).