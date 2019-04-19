An explosion about 6 a.m. Friday at Exide Technologies, 413 E. Berg, injured a woman doing maintenance at the plant.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan reported that a torch and controller box apparently exploded in a production area of the plant, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

A 48-year woman, who was unidentified, was doing maintenance work in a part of the plant that was not in production at the time when the explosion occurred.

Soldan said the woman was unconscious when emergency crews arrived but regained consciousness while being treated at the scene. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center, but the extent of her injuries and her condition is unknown.

Another employee was working in the area at the same time, Soldan said, but that person was uninjured.

While the torch and controller box was destroyed, the explosion was contained in that area of the plant, Soldan said. There was no fire or damage to Exide property as a result, and the plant did not have to be evacuated, Soldan said.

Investigators with the Salina Fire Department are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, Soldan said.

Exide Technologies is one of the world's leading manufacturers of lead-acid batteries, which includes automotive and industrial batteries.