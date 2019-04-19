Fruit bud damage from cold temperatures

With the freeze warning and cold nights and morning we have seen over the last few weeks, fruit growers often wonder at what temperature fruit buds are killed.

The following will give you some guidelines but remember that the actual damage is going to be influenced by the weather before the temperature drops.

An extended warm spell before the cold snap may result in more damage due to a loss in cold hardiness.

Apple; Stage

10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)



Silver tip 15 2

Green tip 18 10

Half-inch green 23 15

Tight cluster 27 21

Pink 28 25

Bloom 28 15

Petal fall 28 25

Fruit set 28 25

Pear; Stage

10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)



Swollen bud 15 1

Bud burst 20 7

Green cluster 26 15

White bud 26 22

Bloom 28 23

Petal fall 28 24

Fruit set 28 24

Peach; Stage

10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)



Swollen bud 18 2

Half-inch green 23 5

Pink 25 18

Bloom 27 24

Petal fall 28 25

Fruit set 28 25

Tart Cherry; Stage

10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)



Bud burst 17 5

Green tip 25 14

Tight cluster 26 17

Swollen bud 27 24

Bloom 28 25

Petal fall 28 25

Fruit set 28 25

Plum and Prune; Stage

10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)



Swollen bud 14 1

Bud burst 18 3

Green cluster 26 16

White bud 26 21

Bloom 27 23

Petal fall 28 23

Fruit set 28 25

Apricot; Stage

10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)



First white 24 14

First bloom 25 19

Full bloom 27 22

In the shuck 27 24

Green fruit 28 25

To determine whether a fruit bud is alive or dead, use a sharp knife or a single edge razor blade and cut buds in half.

Remove buds from the tree and make the cut starting at the base and cutting upward. If the fruit pistil in the center is greenish white to cream color, no damage has been done.

However, if the fruit pistil is dark brown or black, it has been killed. Cut a number of buds to find a percentage killed.

Some loss of buds is actually beneficial for peaches and apples. These trees often produce far too much fruit and require thinning for top quality.

As a rule, we want an apple or peach an average of every six to eight inches on a branch. We can often achieve this with only 10% of the original buds developing fruit.

For more information on growing fruit trees, contact the Ford County Extension Office or visit us online at www.ford.ksu.edu.