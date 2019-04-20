The case of a man facing an attempted murder charge in Leavenworth County remains on hold as he awaits an evaluation at a state hospital.

Cameron J. Walton, 36, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The charge stems from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton is accused of attacking an employee at the facility. The incident was reported the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

Walton appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court with his new attorney, Clinton Lee.

Lee recently was appointed to represent Cameron after another defense attorney was allowed to withdraw from the case.

“I had a brief opportunity to look over the court file,” Lee said.

The attorney said there was an earlier order for a competency evaluation at the Larned State Security Hospital. Lee said he believes his client is still awaiting the evaluation.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams said she has received no communication regarding when bed space will be available for Walton at the state hospital.

Lee said his client was told he is next on the list to go to the state hospital. But Lee said it was still unclear how soon this would happen.

District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled a status hearing for Wednesday morning.

