Today's Birthday (04/21/19). Collaborative ventures get lucrative this year. Careful coordination eases the journey. Self-discovery sparks. Your creative muses sing to you this summer, before a shift in travel destinations. Make a magical discovery next winter, potentially inspiring a shift in your story. Find new views and solutions.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Educational opportunities present themselves. The next two days favor travel, investigation and exploration. Get out and discover cultural, artistic and natural beauty. Share your findings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Put away provisions for the future. Review your reserves and stock up. Budget to grow shared assets. Bring in additional profits. Draw upon hidden resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Love and clear communication flow easily between you and your partner. Collaborate to fulfill your plans and possibilities. The outcome outshines expectations. Express your appreciation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Quality shines in the details. Once the basic foundational structures are solid, focus on finer aspects. Keep practicing to strengthen your work, health and fitness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Plan some fun today and tomorrow. Prioritize romantic escapes, games and sports. Creative work pays well. Play with friends and family. Fall in love again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Enjoy a domestic comfort phase. Settle into your warm nest. Feather and line it for your family. Use your imagination. Tend your garden.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Apply wit and charm to a creative project. Put your love into it. Connect with current news. Opportunities arise in conversation. Share your view.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Bring in the money over the next few days. Have faith in your own imagination. Fire up your financial engines and get ready to race.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- You're growing stronger. Water your roots. Take care of your personal priorities. Make changes as necessary. Nurture yourself, and then you can better support others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Rest and recuperate. Beauty and nature feed your spirit. Postpone travel or important decisions. Organize and revise your plans. Enjoy your favorite rituals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Get together with your team to adapt plans for recent changes. Collaboration enables otherwise difficult tasks. Acknowledge and encourage others. Share the love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- A professional dream lies within view. Go for it! Schedule carefully, and postpone what you can. Stay focused, determined and on purpose. Dress for success.