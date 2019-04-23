Staff reports

Tuesday

Apr 23, 2019 at 8:15 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.39; Milo $2.94; Soybeans $7.70

PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $3.45; Milo/cwt. $5.33; Soybeans $7.95

Scoular: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.67; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $8.20