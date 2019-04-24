People wanting to clean out their medicine cabinets will once again have the opportunity to turn over their unwanted drugs to local law enforcement officers for safe disposal.

Law enforcement agencies will be participating Saturday in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Collection sites will be set up by law enforcement officers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at several locations in Leavenworth County. People can anonymously drop off their unwanted prescription drugs at these locations.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative is coordinated through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA will destroy the medications that are turned in Saturday at the collection sites.

Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said the event removes unused and unwanted prescription drugs that could be improperly used.

According to the DEA, the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that about six million people in the United States misuse prescription drugs.

“Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release. “Diversion of opioid painkillers, in particular, can contribute to the misuse of these drugs that has become a serious nationwide problem. Getting leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.”

National Drug Take Back Day events typically take place twice a year in April and October.

As in the past, members of the Leavenworth Police Department will be collecting unwanted prescription drugs Saturday at Price Chopper, 2107 S. Fourth St.

Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unwanted prescription drugs at CVS Pharmacy, 390 Limit St.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said deputies will not be able to accept needles or inhalers.

Members of the Lansing Police Department will be set up at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace.

And another collection site will be available at the Basehor Community Library, 1400 158th St.

People who are unable to participate in Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day can still turn in unwanted prescription drugs by visiting the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St., or the Leavenworth County annex building, 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie, during normal business hours. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office maintains prescription drug receptacles at these locations throughout the year.

