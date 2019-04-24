The Newton High School baseball team continues to struggle to generate hits, getting swept by Hutchinson Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton fell 5-0 and 6-4.

“Ben Schmidt did a nice job for us and gave us five strong innings,” Newton coach Mark George said. “Trev Golubski came out and gave us one good inning. He kind of lost it in the second inning. Griffin Davis came in in relief and did a good job of pitching strikes. He gave us a chance. Offensively, at times, we looked OK. But for 14 innings, about 10 of those, we didn’t look very competitive. We work on approach. We practice better than we play right now. We have to find a way to bring our practice to the games. Part of that, our guys have to realize they are capable of winning baseball games. They get to the game, and I don’t know what it is, but they feel like they can’t be successful. I think they should understand they can be successful. I watch them in practice every day. I watch them compete. They play really well in practice.”

In the first game, Hutchinson’s Ryan Cherry tossed a three-hit shutout. He walked three and struck out eight.

Schmidt took the loss, allowing one earned run in five innings on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Golubski and Kennell finished the game.

Hutchinson scored a run in the first inning, a run in the fifth and three in the seventh.

Jackson Wells went four for four hitting with an RBU. Garrett Davis went two for three with an RBI. Kaden Goldsmith drove in two runs.

Schmidt had two of Newton’s three hits.

In the second game, Hutchinson scored a pair of runs in each of the first three innings. Newton came back with a pair of runs in the fourth and a run each in the fifth and seventh innings. The Railers left the tying runs on base in the seventh.

Goldsmith again drove in two runs for Hutchinson. Korey Holmberg and Cherry each went three for four hitting with an RBI. Jackson Wells went two for four with an RBI. Carter Booe went two for three with an RBI. Dallas Chambers went three for four.

Henry Claassen went two for four for Newton.

Bennett Turner pitched 5.2 innings for Hutchinson, allowing no earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Jarrod Stoffel finished the game for the save, allowing an unearned run with a walk and a strikeout.

Matt Eldridge pitched three innings for Newton, allowing six runs on 11 hits with a walk. Griffin Davis finished the game, allowing four hits, two walks and a strikeout.

Newton is 1-12, 1-7 in league play. The Railers play Salina Central at 4 p.m. Friday in Salina.

“Another really good opportunity,” George said. “We should show we’re a little bit better. Some of the guys are frustrated. Some of the guys are lacking in confidence. Lack of confidence is a choice. They need to start believing in themselves.”

First game

Hutchinson;100;010;3;—5;10;0

Newton;000;000;0;—0;3;3

Cherry (W) and G.Davis; Schmidt (L), Golubski 6, Kennell 7 and Seirer.

Second game

Hutchinson;222;000;0;—6;15;2

Newton;000;210;1;—4;6;0

Turner (W), Stoffel (S) and G.Davis; Eldridge (L), G.Davis 4 and Seirer.