A Hays man was arrested Saturday after a fight with a roommate in which his dog was killed.

Pablo Serrano, 23, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery for allegedly throwing a cinder block through a window at a roommate, Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler said Thursday morning.

The Ellis County Law Enforcement Center received a call from a child reporting a fire about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Scheibler said. When police arrived at that address, they discovered the fire was a false alarm, but neighbors told police there was a disturbance at a residence across the alley in the 500 block of East 16th.

When police went to that residence, they discovered Serrano had been in an altercation with one of his three roommates. During the fight, Serrano’s dog bit the roommate in his crotch.

“This dog had a hold of the person. That person pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the dog until it let go,” Scheibler said.

The dog died from its wounds.

Serrano then allegedly threw the cinder block, striking the roommate, Scheiber said.

The roommate was not arrested.

“He was defending himself. The dog had attacked him and caused him injury,” Scheibler said.

The roommate refused treatment from EMTs at the scene.

Scheibler said a responding animal control officer was not aware of any prior complaints about the dog, and the dog’s remains tested negative for rabies.

Charges have not yet been filed against Serrano, according to the Ellis County Attorney’s Office.