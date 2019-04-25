The Kansas attorney general said Thursday a judge in Shawnee County ordered a Silver Lake company marketing Medicare supplemental insurance to pay at least $5,000 in penalties and quit violating telephone no-call and consumer-protection laws.

Cortney Dale, president and chief executive officer of Sunflower Senior Solutions, signed a consent order approved by District Court Judge Teresa Watson enjoining the company from further violation of the Kansas No-Call Act and the state Consumer Protection Act.

Under the agreement handled by the office of Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Sunflower Senior Solutions was fined $10,000. Half of penalties and fees were suspended by the court pending compliance with terms of the order. The company must pay $2,500 by June 15 and another $2,500 by Sept. 15.

"We continue to vigorously pursue violations of the Kansas No-Call Act," Schmidt said. "Kansans who have signed up for the Do-Not-Call list have an expectation that their privacy be respected. We will enforce the law against those telemarketers who violate it."

The attorney general’s consumer protection division began investigating Sunflower Senior Solutions in 2018 after receiving complaints from Kansans about receiving unsolicited telemarketing calls.

The complaints alleged employees of Sunflower Senior Solutions were making unsolicited calls to Kansas consumers on the Do-Not-Call registry, Schmidt said.