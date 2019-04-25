Emergency repairs will shut down a heavily trafficked overpass starting Monday in west Topeka, and city officials are asking motorists to use detour routes instead of cutting through nearby neighborhoods.

The closure will take place on S.W. 21st Street between Belle Avenue and Westport Road and will include the Interstate 470 overpass. The work is scheduled to be completed by June 1.

City officials said this section of roadway carries about 27,000 vehicles a day.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said S.W. 21st Street and the I-470 overpass will be fully closed to vehicular traffic, though it will be open to pedestrians and bicycles on the north sidewalk.

Hadfield said there will be a signed detour using S.W. 17th Street as an alternate route.

Though I-470 is designated as an east-west roadway, traffic near S.W. 21st Street actually moves in a north-south direction.

On- and off-ramps for westbound I-470 will be closed at S.W. 21st, city officials said. Traffic at that location on I-470 runs in a northbound direction.

Meanwhile, on- and off-ramps for eastbound I-470 at S.W. 21st Street will be open during the work, city officials said. Traffic on eastbound I-470 at that location actually runs in a southbound direction.

The S.W. 21st Street detour will run from Fairlawn on the east to Wanamaker on the west via S.W. 17th Street.

Although through traffic will be prohibited on S.W. 21st, Hadfield said, local access to businesses east of the overpass — between S.W. Belle Avenue and I-470 — will be maintained.

City officials said S.W. Arrowhead Road is the only north-south city street to be closed. Arrowhead will be closed at 21st because road work extends east from that location. Businesses on Arrowhead can still be reached via S.W. 20th and Belle Avenue.

While S.W. Belle Avenue will be open to traffic, city officials noted it is a residential area and said they would prefer that detouring traffic remain on major city thoroughfares.

Just west of the work area, S.W. Westport Road will be open. However, city officials said they would be "very closely watching Westport south of 21st." Motorists are advised to find an alternative to driving north on Westport unless they are trying to reach eastbound I-470, which runs south at that location.

Hadfield said the complete “emergency” closure is being done for several reasons.

• The concrete pavement was already showing signs of significant deterioration at the joints, and the situation was made noticeably worse by the harsh winter.

• The Kansas Department of Transportation will be starting its project to overlay northbound I-470 on or before June 15. The city’s project must be completed before the beginning of that overlay work or wait until it is finished.

"It is our opinion that 21st Street cannot be adequately and safely maintained until after the I-470 work," Hadfield said, "so we have to act immediately."

• Worker and driver safety.

"This is a high-traffic location," Hadfield said. "In order to protect construction workers and drivers, full closure is a safer alternative than a complicated, ever-changing maze of signs, cones and barricades."

• The full closure will allow the work to be finished in a much shorter time period. The contractor is required to be finished on or before June 1 or face financial penalties.

• A full closure costs significantly less. The cost of maintaining through traffic while constructing roads is expensive, Hadfield said.

• There are several construction projects already underway on the west side of Topeka.

"But there are more projects scheduled to start later in the summer," Hadfield said. "It is important that the 21st work be completed before these other projects begin to help with the inevitable inconvenience of multiple projects."