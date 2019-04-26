Today's Birthday (04/26/19). Silver flows into shared coffers this year. Discipline with studies and travels pays off. Find new passion. Participate in a powerful conversation this summer, influencing a shift in your educational plans. Winter explorations provide valuable insight, contributing to new creative pursuits. Share what you're learning.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Share what you're learning with your team. Talk gets farther than action today. Find out what is needed, and coordinate resources and supplies. Surprising news travels fast.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Discuss professional opportunities and possibilities. Get counsel from a trusted friend or relation. You can see what wasn't working. Polish your presentation and portfolio.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider your moves before making them. Your exploration presents an unexpected twist. Don't rely on an unstable source or react blindly. Investigate possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate for a lucrative prize. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Sort and file. Pay the bills. Confirm intuition with facts. Catch a mistake before it costs you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Avoid losing your patience with your partner. Disagreement requires compromise. You may be learning more than you wanted to know. Keep your sense of humor.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Slow down to finish faster. Hurrying can provoke mistakes and accidents. Obstacles are easier to sidestep at a lower velocity. Do thorough and complete work.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- An awkward moment could develop between you and someone attractive. Fact and fantasy clash. Proceed with caution, or you'll break something. Use your charm and humor.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover a barrier with a household project. Not all requests can be accommodated. Let go of the little stuff. Find solutions in conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Sparks could fly if you get too hot. Cool down with a walk outside. Listen to all considerations. You can talk your way out of trouble.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Get terms in writing. Things may not go as planned. Avoid financial arguments. Keep producing profitable results. Slow to navigate obstacles. Keep a low profile.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Don't gamble with a personal project. Expenses could rise unexpectedly. Strike out in a new direction. A barrier could cause delays. Resolve a challenge.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 5 -- You're confronting a difficult puzzle. Restful privacy soothes and nurtures. Meditate on a challenge. Find solutions in a dream. Productive ideas spark in the shower.