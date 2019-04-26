On Sunday in Hutchinson is the Honors Concert for the Hutchinson Area Piano Teachers Association.

Teachers Judy Blauer and Jeanette Krenzin will present graduating seniors with a presentation. The recital begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St. in Hutchinson

I know from personal experience that these teachers and their students are exceptional. We used to live blocks away from Ms. Blauer and I reminisce about the times my children and I would walk to piano lessons. Ms. Blauer has a way of sharing a passion to strive for excellence, along with being amazingly kind and having fun with the kids as well. It was a joy to have access to piano teachers of this caliber within Hutchinson.

The five graduating seniors, Mary Waln, Rachael Otto, Sydnee Smith, Yvonne Riehl, and Damarcus Myer, will be joined by other high school students performing the contest literature they played during the 2019 season.

A light reception will follow. It's free and open to the public.

In Wichita, Final Friday is hosting some wonderful shows that begin this weekend.

Opening receptions for local Artist Ande Hall at City Arts, 334 N Mead, Wichita, and Josh Johnico at Cjoy Soulworks, 110 N. St. Francis, Wichita, will happen from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 26.

Josh Johnico

Josh Johnico was born and raised in Wichita. With a passion for painting, Johnico believes in painting nearly every day no matter his surroundings or situation. He has been painting for just over five years but has always had a passion for art, as a child up to the present.

Johnico fell in love with oil painting in particular after taking a single class and has been using oils to create vibrant and colorful portraits. His palette choices make for impactful images.

Johnico says of these bright colors: “I use a more primary palette because I never really draw anything on the canvas. I usually just start painting and mix colors directly on the canvas as opposed to on a pallet. When I paint my native portraits, my source materials are black and white photos from the past. I feel that by painting from them and using bright, vibrant colors, it can be a way to introduce older photos to a new generation and keep their legacy alive.“

The energy created by the brush strokes and color choices add to the interest of Johnico’s soulful historical portraits.

Ande Hall

“The Birds and the Bees and the Flowers and the Trees” by Ande Hall is on view in the City Arts Main Gallery, 334 N. Mead, Wichita, from April 26 to May 22. Admission is free.

Ande Hall began painting in 2012 after 33 years of veterinary practice. Her love of nature and animals was evident in her career and is even more so in her artwork. Hall is drawn to pattern, color and materials that enhance the vibrancy she wishes to express.

Hall says of her materials, “I have also used a variety of reflective materials in my art (rhinestones, metallic fabrics, interference acrylics.) I love the way that these elements change their appearance according to light angle, encouraging the viewer to move around and discover different perspectives.”

Hall is a prolific painter, who works in a studio in her own home. I have never known a time when Hall is not working on a painting! Her work and personality are delightful, and when she speaks about her work, it is clear that her passion is unwavering. She finds joy in most everything and is eager to share that joy in her paintings

In the current exhibition, Hall sought inspiration from her garden and the local landscape, especially the Arkansas River.

Greg Victors

Also at Cjoy Soulworks on Sunday, April 28, is a very special presentation by the Wichita War Dancer will begin at 3 p.m.

Wichita War Dancer Greg Victors teaches about tribal culture through the War Dance. In full regalia, he shares dances that have been passed down through generations. During the performance, Victors will speak about the meaning of the dances and clothing, as well as tribal culture. Greg Victors is a Native American of the Ponca Nation / Tohono O'odham Nation and hopes to build community through sharing the collective stories and traditions.

The event is free, but donations are welcome.