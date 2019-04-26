Dear Heloise: Please tell me how I can spend my SUMMER ABROAD so I can soak up the culture of other countries. -- Kelly in Shawnee, Okla.

Kelly, a lot depends on where you are going and how long you plan to stay. Some European countries only allow a 90-day stay, while others, such as France, allow six months.

Do you want to work while you spend time in another country? If so, you will need to contact the embassy of that country and find out what the requirements are to stay and work there.

Good luck with your travels. -- Heloise

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise

P.O. Box 795001

San Antonio, TX 78279-5001

Fax: 1-210-HELOISE

Email: Heloise@Heloise.com

DO YOU KNOW?

Dear Heloise: What is the busiest month for getting married? -- Hailey B., Daytona Beach, Fla.

Hailey, part of that answer lies in where you get married. We asked several bridal consultants and found out that June still ranks as No. 1, with August second, September third and October a close fourth. In the southern part of the country, April is a popular month because it is warm but not too hot. January came in dead last.

And why do so many get married in June? It's an old tradition that comes from several sources. One is the taking of the annual bath, back in days when bathing was done once a year, usually in late May or June. The couple were as clean as they would be for the rest of the year. Also, June is named after Juno, who is the goddess of marriage, children and home. To marry in June was to honor her. -- Heloise

HONEY VS. SUGAR

Dear Heloise: Which is better for you: sugar or honey? -- Betty V., Livonia, Mich.

Betty, honey and sugar are both comprised of glucose and fructose, though honey contains less of each. Honey has been used for centuries as a sweetener and a medicine. It has vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino acids and enzymes. Sugar does not. However, sugar has about 49 calories per tablespoon while honey has 64. Honey is sweeter than sugar, which means you could probably use less honey than sugar. It is not recommended to give honey to children under 12 months of age due to a risk of infant botulism. -- Heloise

KEEPING PERFUME FRESH

Dear Heloise: A couple of years ago, I was given a beautiful, decorative box that sat on my dresser. It was fairly large but empty. One day, I decided to store all my perfume bottles inside. This reduced clutter on my dresser, kept sunlight off the bottles and kept all of my perfume at about the same temperature. People tell me that I'm hiding all the pretty bottles, but what good are the bottles if the perfume has lost its fragrance or evaporated? -- Bianca W., Kingston, R.I.