GOLF

HUTCHINSON INVITATIONAL: Sacred Heart had a pair of top 20 individual finishes and placed ninth in the team standings at the Hutchinson Invitational on Friday.

The annual tournament at Carey Park Golf Course is the biggest in the state of Kansas, with this year’s field including 31 full teams, 165 individuals.

The Knights, the tournament’s defending champions, finished with a team score of 319. Salina Central and Salina South tied for 14th in the team standings after both had four-man scores of 334.

Sacred Heart sophomore Kameron Shaw finished tied for sixth with a 1-over-par 72, four shots behind individual champion Will Harding of Shawnee Mission East. Junior Tate Herrenbruck was tied for 15th after his round of 75.

Aaron Hawley had the low round for Central, with his 76 tied for 20th. Teammate River Weaverling was a shot back at 77, tied for 26th.

South senior Parker Renz led the Cougars with a 78, tied for 33rd, with senior Parker Norton shooting an 82, tied for 60th.

Also figuring into Sacred Heart’s team score were Caleb Gilliland at 83 and Charlie Skidmore with an 89. South’s top four also included Cole Stein with an 86 and Gavin Giroux at 88. Rounding out Central’s team score were Collister Ryan with an 87, with William Ryan and Hayden Nitz both shooting 94.

TRACK AND FIELD

DAVENPORT WINS TWICE: At Beloit, Ell-Saline senior Nick Davenport won two individual events and had the top performance by Saline County athletes competing at the 79th annual Beloit Relays on Friday.

Competing in the meet’s Class 2A-1A division, Davenport had his wins in the discus (141-4) and shot put (48-4.5). The Cardinals finished with 46 team points and placed fourth, one point and one spot ahead of the Sacred Heart boys.

Ell-Saline also had a second-place finish from Owen Kulas in the 200-meter dash, and the Cardinals Gavin Brady, Sawyer Kramer, Treyton Peterson and Davenport placed third in the 3,200 relay.

Sacred Heart’s Mark Prendergast won the lone gold medal for his team, placing first in the 2A-1A long jump with a distance of 20-3.5. Sacred Heart’s David Anderson was second in the javelin.

The Knights had third-place finishes from Landon Power in the 200 dash, Paco Garcia in the 400, and from the 400 relay team of Jackson Gormley, Garcia, Prendergast and Power. Luis Mendez was top six in three events: the 1,600 (fourth), the 3,200 (fifth) and the 800 (sixth).

Both the Sacred Heart and Ell-Saline girls finished with 16 points and tied for 13th. The Knights top finish came in the 400 relay, where Hannah Goetz, Ellie Woodall, Hannah Hoffman and Ella Gotti took third. Goetz was also fourth in the 300 hurdles and Madisyn Ehrlich was fourth in the 3,200 run.

Ell-Saline’s Abby Frisbie was third in the 400 dash, with Cardinal teammates Bria Byerly taking third and Lakyn Short fifth in the triple jump.

In the 4A-3A division, the Southeast of Saline boys scored a good portion of their points in the distance races. Luke Gleason placed second for the Trojans in both the 800 and 1,600 run. Southeast’s Dylan Sprecker was third, Dominic Jackson fourth and Andrew Hanson fifth in the 3,200 run, with Sprecker also finishing fourth in the 1,600.

Eddie McVay was second in the 100-meter dash and teamed with Gleason, Tyler Breeding and Kanin Elkins to place fourth in the 1,600 relay.

Southeast senior Molly Chitty accounted for 14 of the 16 points scored by the Trojan girls. Chitty placed second in the discus and third in the shot put.

BASEBALL

COUGARS SWEEP HUTCH: At Hutchinson, Salina South closed out the league portion of its schedule with a pair of one-sided wins over Hutchinson, 19-7 and 12-0.

The Cougars (7-9 overall, 6-6 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League), got the offense going early in the opener, scoring six runs in the second inning and seven runs in the third. South lead 15-1 before Hutchinson scored six runs in the fifth, but the Cougars closed it out by the run rule in the sixth.

Game 2 lasted only five innings, but South didn’t break it open until scoring nine runs in the top of the fifth.

Charlie Baird had four hits and Cason Long added three in the first contest. Cole Wassenberg was the winning pitcher and had two hits, with Mason Lundgrin driving in two runs.

Long went the distance and allowed five hits in the shutout win in Game 2. Lundgrin had three hits and drove in three runs, with Drew Baird and Wassenberg getting two hits each.

STERLING 6, KANSAS WESLEYAN 3: At Sterling, the host Warriors took the lead for good with a two-run fourth inning and added two more in the fifth Friday to take the opening game of a three-game Kansas Conference series with Kansas Wesleyan.

The final two games will be played Saturday.

Armando Flores went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Sterling (25-20, 18-13 KCAC), while Mason Schimmel pitched the first five innings, giving up one run on five hits for the victory. Ryo Takenaka threw the last two innings for the save.

Wesleyan (23-20, 15-15) got two hits each from Bailey Watros and Kealen Martin. Dalton Whitaker added a solo home run.

Starting pitcher Jakob Sandoval allowed four runs over six innings and took the loss for the Coyotes.

SOFTBALL

SOUTH, HUTCHINSON SPLIT: At Hutchinson, Salina South scored 26 runs in Friday’s doubleheader with Hutchinson but still had to settle for a split. The Salthawks won the opener 12-5, with South taking the second contest 21-6.

The Cougars (11-5 overall, 7-5 AVCTL) trailed 6-4 after three innings in the opener, but Hutchinson pulled away with three runs in the fourth and three in the sixth. Jenna Henderson and Jadyn Zamecnik had two hits each for South in that contest.

South was down 1-0 after two innings in the second contest before scoring five runs in the third, nine in the fourth and another seven runs in the fifth. Peyton Froome threw four innings and was the winning pitcher, with Lainey Howard collecting three hits and five RBIs. Henderson and Mataya Copes had two hits each.

ELL-SALINE FALLS TWICE: At Brookville, Remington jumped on Ell-Saline early and finished with a flurry in the first game to knock off the Cardinals, 15-4, Friday in the first game of a Heart of America League doubleheader.

Remington then took the lead for good with a three-run second inning in the nightcap to complete the sweep, 11-2.

In the first game, Sadie Bradley drove in two runs, while Lacie Kohman and Raleigh Kramer each had one RBI for Ell-Saline. Katrina Nelson drove in both runs for the Cardinals in the second game.