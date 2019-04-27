HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School boys’ golf team finished 26th out of 31 teams Friday at the Hutchinson Invitational at Carey Park in Hutchinson.

Blue Valley North won the team title at 292, followed by Shawnee Mission East at 295, Washburn Rural at 307, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 310 and Blue Valley West at 311.

Will Harding of Shawnee Mission East was top medalist at 68. Cade Uhlenhake of Blue Valley West. Tyler Trudo of Goddard Eisenhower, Jared Murphy of Maize and Cameron Rosenberg of Blue Valley North all finished at 71.

Newton was led by Zach Engelken shot an 80, followed by Erick Hernandez at 83, Caleb Koontz at 99, Omar Hernandez at 103 and Brayden Lasiter at 115.

Newton competes Tuesday at the Buhler Invitational at the Hesston Golf Course and the Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson.

Hutchinson Inv.

Friday

Carey Park

Par 71, 6,587 yds.

Team scores — Blue Valley North 292, Shawnee Mission East 295, Washburn Rural 307, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 310, Blue Valley West 311, Goddard Eisenhower 311, Wichita Trinity Academy 312, Blue Valley Northwest 312, Salina Sacred Heart 319, Blue Valley 322, Olathe West 323, Shawnee Mission South 327, Hutchinson 332, Salina South 334, Salina Central 334, Olathe South 336, Buhler 336, Bishop Carroll 337, Manhattan 339, Wichita Northwest 339, Shawnee Mission Northwest 345, Topeka West 345, Maize 348, McPherson 352, Derby 357, Newton 365, Wichita Heights 371, Shawnee Mission West 375, Shawnee Heights 376, Topeka 405, Liberal 417.

Top 10 — 1. Will Harding SME 35-33—68; 2. Cade Uhlenhake BVW 36-35—71; 3. Tyler Trudo GE 38-33—71; 4. Jared Murphy Mai. 37-34—71; 5. Cameron Rosenberg BVN 36-35—71; 6. Joe Bultman SMNW 37-35—72; 7. Kameron Shaw SSH 37-35—72; 8. Jack Baker KMC 35-37—72; 9. Hayden Beck WR 35-37—72; 10. Andy Scholz SME 38-35—73.

Newton results — 53. Zach Engelken 39-41—80; 70. Erick Hernandez 43-40—83; 146. Caleb Koontz 47-52—99; 154. Omar Hernandez 54-49—103; 165. Brayden Lasiter 55-60—115.