Dear Readers: May is PROM MONTH. The excitement of graduation, summertime fun, freedom and friendship all combine for a festive celebration, a night of memories and a rite of passage. But what should always come first? Safety! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov) put out the following hints:

In the rush to get glamorous, there can be dangers. Tanning, crash diets, too-tight gowns, sky-high shoes and up-to-the-minute skin and hair treatments can all end badly. A natural, fresh, healthy, conservative and pretty look is best.

Tell your teen: Have a plan. Make sure someone is available if an emergency arises. One obvious no-no: using drugs and alcohol.

Never ride in a car with someone who is drunk or high; going as a group and pitching in for a limousine is a safe option.

After-prom parties can be fun, but ensure you and your teen know exactly where the after-party is, who is hosting it and what time the party ends. The school usually hosts an event; call to get details.

This is an exciting time of the year. Talking to your teen about safety will certainly elicit an eye-roll or two, but carry on. -- Heloise

HOW DO YOU HINT?

Dear Heloise: No doubt you receive hundreds of hints by email and mail, which I dutifully read. Do you have a particular selection criterion for determining which hints are suitable for printing? -- Richard W., Hedgesville, W.Va.

Richard, I love your question! We try to publish a variety of hints that will hopefully appeal to a broad range of people. We do receive hundreds of hints per week, and we pick the most popular, and seasonal, for publication. Thanks for your readership! -- Heloise

STRIPES FOR SAFETY

Dear Heloise: I'd like to remind your readers: Parking in the striped area next to an accessible (also called handicapped) parking space is not allowed. The striped area allows room for a van to lay out a ramp for a wheelchair to lift folks up and down.

You can be subject to a big fine, so please leave that space for people who need it. -- Randy W. in Indiana

A TRIO OF HINTS

Dear Heloise: I save mesh pouches from bagged onions, oranges, etc., and wrap them around sponges for more scrubbing power.

I smear petroleum jelly around the top of a tube of instant glue. The cap ALWAYS screws off again.

When I walk into a room and forget what I came in for, I walk back to the room I came from. Then I remember it! Works every time for me. -- C.H. in San Antonio

A Heloise high-five for these hints! -- Heloise

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.