Washburn University football players Dwane Simmons and Corey Ballentine were "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when they were shot early Sunday in central Topeka, Police Chief Bill Cochran said Monday.

Simmons, 23, died at the scene. Ballentine, 23, suffered wounds that weren't considered life-threatening. The shooting occurred just hours after Ballentine had been selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told SiriusXM NFL radio Monday that Ballentine was expeted to join the team for its minicamp this weekend.

Topeka police said they didn't know whether Ballentine remained hospitalized Monday. Detectives continued to investigate but hadn't made any arrests.

A candlelight vigil for Simmons will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kuehne Bell Tower on the Washburn University campus.

Ballentine sent a tweet Tuesday afternoon honoring Simmons, beginning by writing, "God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers."

Ballentine tweeted: "I love you forever. Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life."

Simmons was declared dead at the scene after police and rescue workers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of S.W. 13th, which is between S.W. Lane Street and S.W. Washburn Avenue.

Cochran said preliminary investigation indicated Simmons and Ballentine were among more than 50 people — almost all having some affiliation with Washburn — who attended a social gathering late Saturday in the house at 1287 S.W. Lane, at the northwest corner of S.W. 13th and Lane.

The social gathering wasn't being held specifically to celebrate Ballentine being drafted, but he and Simmons had planned in advance to go there, Cochran said.

A disturbance occurred at the gathering but ended peaceably as some of those involved went outside to calm down, he said.

Simmons and Ballentine were then among those standing behind the house along the north side of S.W. 13th when a car pulled up containing two to four occupants, all apparently strangers to them, Cochran said.

The people in the car exchanged words with those standing near the street, he said.

"We have no indication that any of the conversation was confrontational," Cochran said.

Someone from the car then apparently shot Simmons and Ballentine, who were both in or near the street, he said.

It wasn't clear whether the shots were fired from inside or outside the car, Cochran said.

He said there appeared to be no link between the shooting and the altercation that occurred indoors earlier.

Police as of early Monday afternoon had questioned more than 20 potential witnesses, Cochran said. The people in the car weren't thought to have attended the party, he said.

Cochran said police also questioned Ballentine and hoped to conduct a more in-depth interview with him later.

He said officers on Monday were executing search warrants related to the case and were mostly searching vehicles seized at the scene.

Police asked anyone who had been at the party — or had been elsewhere in the neighborhood and might have information that could help detectives — to call the Topeka police investigations bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/128.

A lot of people were leaving or had left by the time officers arrived at the house, and police still want to talk to them, Cochran said. He said police don't care why those people left.

Officers would also like to talk to anyone who may have left the gathering just before the shooting, Cochran said.

Police weren't saying how many times Simmons and Ballentine were shot or where they were wounded.

Descriptions of the people thought to have been involved, or the vehicle they were in, hadn't been released.

Police Lt. Andrew Beightel said investigators would particularly like help from any property owners who may have been recording surveillance camera video at the time in the area where the shooting took place.

He asked that anyone who may have been doing that go online to www.topeka.org/see-topeka and join a registry Topeka police maintain of private security cameras owned by homes and businesses.

The “See Topeka” registry is available to Topeka police, who use it when a crime is committed in a certain area, said police public relations specialist Gretchen Koenen.

The registry enables police to identify any private cameras in an area where a crime was committed that may have captured images or footage that might help them solve it, she said.