GOTHENBURG, Neb. – The Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team has punched its ticket for the NJCAA Golf Championship for the 19th consecutive season on Monday.

The No. 8-ranked Blue Dragons had two of their best rounds of the season at Wild Horse Golf Club with rounds of 1-over 289 and 4-under 284 to finish second in the NJCAA District III Championship with a 36-hole total of 573.

Hutchinson advances to the NJCAA Division I Championships, which will be May 14-17 at Duran Country Club in Melbourne, Fla., for the 22nd time in program history and for the 19th consecutive season under head coach Chris Young.

The Blue Dragons also captured their 19th Region VI team championship in program history, the first since 2016. The District III and Region VI Tournaments are jointly contested in the same tournament each year.

Freshman Charlie Crockett made Blue Dragon history on Monday by becoming the first Hutch men’s golfer to win both District III and Region VI individual championships in the same season.

The tournament was declared official after Tuesday’s final round was canceled on Monday night. The Gothenburg area was set to receive a rain/snow mix overnight and Tuesday’s forecast is rain and a high of 46 degrees.

The Blue Dragons had the lead after 18 holes with a 289 team score. Hutch led No. 2 Indian Hills by three strokes and No. 5 Iowa Western by seven shots after the first round. Hutch’s afternoon round was five strokes better at 4-under 284 with Crockett, Peyton Austin and Charlie Herbert all shooting under par. But Indian Hills posted a 10-under-par score of 278 to surpass the Blue Dragons for the team lead.

Indian Hills won the district title at 570 to the Blue Dragons’ 573. Iowa Western was third at 582, Dodge City fourth at 586 and Garden City fifth at 591. Those five teams all qualify for the national tournament.

Hutchinson’s Region VI championship is the Blue Dragons’ fifth tournament win of the season.

Crockett won his fifth individual title of the season with rounds of 69 and 70 on Monday for a 36-hole total of 5-under 139. Crockett is the first Blue Dragon district champion since Alex Wasinger in 2007 and first Region VI champion since Mike Mueller in 2011.

Right behind Crockett was Austin, who carded two under-par rounds of 70 and 71 for a district and region runner-up finish of 3-under 141.

Freshman Charlie Herbert shot a 75 in the opening round, but wound up with the low Blue Dragon round of the tournament at 4-under 68 in the second round. Herbert finished sixth at 1-under 143.

Those three golfers also earned first-team All-Region VI honors.

Freshman Nathan McCulloch tied for 23rd with consecutive rounds of 75 to finish at 6-over 150.

Sophomore Lake Leroux is tied for 36th at 158 after rounds of 80 and 78.

Blue Dragon individual player Liam Debattista also tied for 36th with rounds of 80 and 78. Max Ontjes tied for 46th at 186 after rounds of 84 and 82.