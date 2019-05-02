Monitoring the levy and the Main Street bridge along the Marais des Cygnes River is something city crews don’t take lightly.

Especially during the rainy season. The river rose quickly through Tuesday night into Wednesday, cresting just under 34 feet at noon Wednesday.

Michael Haeffle, city of Ottawa public works director, said the city has an emergency action plan it uses as a guide when the river is rising.

“We are actively monitoring everything with the river,” Haeffle said. “The plan calls for us to close it at 33 feet. We try to pay attention to the river and where it is going to crest at and whether we actually need to close the flood gate. The plan is a guide and not set in stone. We’ve decided if we hit 34 feet, we will close it. We are still underneath that threshold. We are hoping the river has crested.”

Haeffele said closing the flood gates is a decision not taken lightly because it effects so many people.

“There are issues that comes with closing the gate,” he said. “From downtown to the north side of town, that is the easy and main route to get from one side of the town to the other. Closing those gates causes people to have to drive around. People need to understand when the gates are closed, it is closed for a reason. It is a safety factor. We don’t want to get anybody hurt. Our job is to protect the public. We are doing everything we can to monitor it and not close it if we don’t have to.”

The city crews have several metrics in action while monitoring the river level, including recording the data.

“That is per our action plan, making sure we don’t have any boils or places that it is leaking,” Haeffele said. “They were finding a few logjams [Tuesday night]. They were trying to keep that walk bridge cleared so we don’t end up with a big mess on our hands like we have in the past. The guys were doing a great job of keeping everything clean and cleared.”

Justin McCurdy, city of Ottawa street superintendent, said crews — which split into two 12-hour shifts — should be monitoring the river for quite some time.

“Midday Tuesday is when we really started [watching],” he said. “There is nothing we can do with [the debris] right now until the water drops. Then we can start pulling and get things situated.”

Haeffele said the city will monitor the river until it recedes under the 20-foot mark and all the debris is gone from the bridges.

“The water has to go down in order for that debris to be able to pass under the Main Street bridge,” he said. “The water is up to the bottom of the girders. There is nowhere for the debris to go. Once the water starts going down, then we will see what will pass and what we can do about it. A lot of it will go down on its own. It all depends on how much debris gets stacked up there. We can’t take a chance of getting that debris stacked up and creating other issues.”

McCurdy said the crews did prepare for the possible closing of the gates.

“Overnight [Tuesday] we cleaned all the tracks and locks,” McCurdy said. “We got it all prepped and ready to go. If we do have to close the gates, it is a matter of hooking up some cables, put some equipment down and setting up detours. We should be able to close it within a matter of a couple of hours. “If the river starts coming up again — we will go ahead and close them to be safe — even if does not get over the bridge. It depends on what the rain is like Wednesday night.”

The city did have to barricade a couple of trouble areas — the Second Street Dam and the 10th and Burrough Street area — where water was over the roads.

“Those are the two most common places we have to close,” Haeffele said. “It all goes to a safety factor.”

Haeffele warned that no one should attempt to drive across flood waters in the roadway.

“They should not drive through that because they don’t know what is or not underneath the water,” he said. “Flood waters is not a place to let your children play. They are dangerous and unpredictable.”