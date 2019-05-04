EL DORADO — The McPherson High School baseball team led El Dorado for 14 straight innings Friday afternoon as the Bullpups pulled off a pair of wins, 5-1 in game one, and 2-0 in game two.

The pitching and defense were phenomenal, as the Bullpups limited the Wildcats to one run in two games.

In game one, the Bullpups jumped out to a 3-0 lead and let pitcher Dylan Rinker cruise from there. Rinker pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball and then handed the ball over to Chandler Wiard, who picked up the save.

The Bullpups tacked on a run in the top of the fifth, and when El Dorado scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, McPherson responded with its fifth and final run.

In game two it was Jakob Feil who pitched 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball, while the McPherson offense struck for a single run in the first and third innings.

Aidan Hoover pitched the final 1.2 innings for the save and combined with Feil for the complete game shutout.