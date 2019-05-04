BASEBALL

COYOTES STAY ALIVE IN KCAC: At Great Bend, Kansas Wesleyan broke the game open with a six-run eighth inning Friday for an 8-2 losers bracket victory over Sterling in the Kansas Conference postseason tournament.

The sixth-seeded Coyotes (25-23) will face either No. 2 Tabor or No. 3 York at 3 p.m. Saturday in another elimination game.

Craig Bettis was 3 for 4 with a double and RBI to lead Wesleyan's 10-hit attack against Sterling. Austin Cross added two hits and an RBI and Trey Lopez drove in two runs.

Wesleyan starting pitcher Jakob Sandoval allowed just two runs on four hits in eight innings for the victory.

SOFTBALL

COYOTES TURN BACK BETHANY: At Great Bend, Kansas Wesleyan scored twice in the seventh inning Friday to edge Bethany 4-2 and stay alive in the Kansas Conference postseason tournament.

Anna Grace Williams' two-run single in the top of the seventh broke a 2-2 tie and proved to be the game winner for the Coyotes, who improved to 19-23. Tara Stubits, who singled and scored in the top of the inning, retired Bethany (19-29) in order in the bottom of the seventh for the complete-game victory.

Williams had two hits and three RBIs for Wesleyan and Taylor Lenggenhager went 2 for 3. The Coyotes face Ottawa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in another elimination game.

COUGARS SWEEP VALLEY CENTER: At the Salina South diamonds, South needed a four-run fifth inning to rally past Valley Center, 5-3, Friday in the first game of their doubleheader, then blew the Hornets out in the night-cap, 10-0.

Mataya Copes had two hits, including a double, to lead South in the first game. Jenna Henderson also doubled, plus pitched the last two innings of scoreless relief to get the save.

Peyton Froome pitched the first five innings for the Cougars and got the victory.

In the second game, the Cougars broke it open with a four-run fourth inning to go up 7-0, then tacked on three in the fifth for a run-rule victory.

Henderson pitched the five-inning three-hitter in the nightcap for South (13-5) and tacked on four hits with a double. Abby Miller also had four hits with a double and Copes two hits, including a double as the Cougars finished with 15 hits.

GOLF

KNIGHTS OWN MARION COUNTY: At Marion and Hillsboro, Sacred Heart's boys rolled to a 50-shot victory on Friday in the 36-hole Marion County Invitational.

Tate Herrenbruck was the medalist with a two-round total of 134, shooting 69 at Marion and 65 at Hillsboro. Kameron Shaw was second with a 140, carding a 71 at Marion and 69 at Hillsboro.

All four golfers that scored for the Knights finished in the top 10, with Caleb Gilliland in fifth place at 156 and Nate Elmore in eighth with a 161 total.

TRACK & FIELD

ELL-SALINE BOYS TAKE FIRST: At Lincoln, Ell-Saline's boys were the team champions Friday in Thompson Relays, led by quadruple-gold winner Nick Davenport.

The Cardinals finished with 126 points to 111 for runner-up Clifton-Clyde.

Davenport won the 400-meter dash in 55.31 seconds, the shot put at 47-9 and the discus with a throw of 145-4, plus teamed with Luke Parks, Sawyer Kramer and Treyton Peterson to win the mile relay. Parks also won the long jump (20-2.5), while the two-mile relay team of Gavin Brady, Noah Carrazco, Peterson and Kramer claimed gold with a time of 9:17.76.

The Ell-Saline girls placed fourth in their meet with 48 points. Bennington won with 162.

Top finishers for the Cardinals were Bria Byerly in the triple jump (31-2) and Abby Frisbie in the 400 (1:03.18). The 440-yard relay team also took second.