Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 3800 block of Sand Creek Road, Ernest Ingram, 38, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Theft

• 8:05 p.m. Thursday, 4400 block of Colorado Road, a 75-year-old Pomona male reported the theft of a red 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck and other items from his property.

Accident

• 11:15 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of K-68, Darren Unruh, 47, Lyndon, was westbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 when he struck a cow. Unruh was treated for minor injuries on scene and released.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Darrell Chandley, 28, Madison, for domestic battery and an active Franklin County warrant.

• 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, Steven Jackson, 45, Ottawa, for possession of methamphetamine, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and an active Johnson County warrant after fleeing from an officer on foot.

• 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Carol Evilsizor, 30, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Walnut St., Ottawa, Stacey Anderson, 23, Williamsburg, for driving under the influence and transporting open container after committing a traffic infraction.

• 12:08 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Shannon Carpenter, 44, Garland, Texas, for driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

• 11:03 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, Joseph Sams, 40, Topeka, for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and transporting an open container of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 1:37 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, a 13-year-old Ottawa juvenile for battery.

• 3:19 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Hollie Dent-Roehl, 25, Princeton, for driving while license suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Incidents

• 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of S. Poplar St., Andrew White, 34. Ottawa, and Jessica Rogers, 33, Ottawa, Kansas, were cited and released for harboring a vicious animal, vaccination requirements. dog at large and no animal registration after being contacted on an animal complaint.

• 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, 200 W. Fourth St., Ottawa, Mark Baber, 37, Ottawa, was given a notice to appear after damaging a cell phone owned by a 37- year-old Ottawa female.

• 2:09 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 59-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject used her debit card twice without permission.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 16400 block of Moonlight Road, special assignment; 700 block of Main St., civil matter; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Walnut St., suspicious activity.

• Thursday: 200 block of Ash St., special assignment; 200 block of Pendleton Avenue, public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 10 medical assist calls Wednesday and Thursday.