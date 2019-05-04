This Sunday is Youth Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman. The youth will lead all three services with the theme “The Sky’s the Limit” based on Jeremiah 29:11. Join us at any service, 8:15 or 10:30 a.m. (traditional) or 9 a.m. (contemporary). ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. and Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. Members of the church will assist with hosting the Lincoln neighborhood block party on Friday, May 10.

First Baptist Church, 800 N Main welcomes you to Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:45 a.m. Come hear the interesting way Pastor Rishawn Austin presents the message, “Shifting Gears: part 2”. Other services are women's Bible study at 6 p.m. on Monday, Awana for children in Kindergarten through sixth grade at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and men's Bible study at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Worship services at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 East 12th, are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Fellowship is at 9:45 and Bible classes for all ages starts at 10 a.m. Newly elected Church Council will also be installed during both services. At 12:15 p.m. National Youth Gathering group will meet and seventh-grade parents will have short meetings. At 3 p.m. American Heritage Girls will have their spring Closing Ceremony. Women's Bible study is at 1 p.m. on Monday. The Mission of Love quilters meet Thursday at 9 a.m. and Circle 1 meet at 1 p.m. The ORL singers will be at Good Samaritan Center at 7 p.m. Friday Men's Bible Study at 11:30 a.m. An 80th birthday open house for Charlie & Marian McKay Saturday in Fellowship Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey continues the series of sermons taken from Philemon. The sermon this Sunday is “A Call for Reconciliation in Christ,” taken from Philemon 8-21. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. and we will begin a new study, “Secrets of the Vine,” living the abundant life as taught by Jesus in John 15. Everyone is welcome to participate. City Wide Prayer Gathering meets the second, third and fourth Saturday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall (around the corner from TJ Maxx). This is an open time for prayer, praise and thanksgiving for revival and unity among the Congregations of Christ within our community.

Services at Grace Episcopal Church are at 8 and 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Snack and fellowship time is held in the Parish Hall after the second service. This Sunday we will recognize those with May birthdays and anniversaries during both services. Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Daughters of the King will meet at 4:45 p.m. in the Conference Room on May 8. Adult Bible study is at 10 a.m. in the Parish Hall led by Fr. Larry Carver. UTX Youth Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Inquirers and Confirmation Class meets in the Conference Room at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday through June 5. Our men's Bible study meets each Thursday at 7 a.m. in the Parish Hall. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 2 Hyde Park Dr. on the corner of 20th and Main. Visitors are always welcome!

Park Place Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2600 N. Adams St., welcomes all to its worship services in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. (traditional service) and 11:10 a.m. (contemporary service). Sunday school is available for all ages at 10:10 a.m. Our youth group grades 5 through 12 meet during Sunday school as well. On Saturday, May 4, the Park Place Youth will hold a rummage sale in the PPCC Fellowship Hall as a fundraiser for their mission trip to Kansas City this summer. Wednesday morning Bible Study meets at the church at 9:30 a.m. each week in the church parlor. Our Wednesday evening youth program (KICK – Kids in Christ’s Kingdom) meets each Wednesday evening during the time that School is in session. We begin with a light meal at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall followed with bible study, music, craft, etc. The KICK program ends each week at 7:30 p.m. The Church office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 620-662-6665. The website is: www.parkplacechristianchurch.org

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School follows at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "Dancing Again." Scripture text will be read from Psalm 30. Communion will be served. Sunday noon there will be a Cinco de Mayo potluck. Enjoy great food and fellowship. May 6-9 New Covenant will be providing treats to HCC students during their finals week. On Thursday, May 9, New Covenant will be fixing and serving supper for the Circles of Hope meeting at Trinity Methodist. The office phone number is 620-662-9439.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rite of Confirmation will be celebrated Sunday, May 5 at Emanuel, as nine youth Affirm their Faith. They will share reflections on their faith life at 9 a.m. in the Parish Hall. A cake reception will be at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10 a.m. Please join with these confirmands and their families: Brynne Ackley, Hayden Bloesser, Blake Ellis, Peyton Erickson, Myles Fredrick, Allison Goans, Elise Gover, Brianna Mullins and Madilyn Yantes. Emanuel will have its usual Wednesday night activities this week, with the exception of the SonShine Singers. The next Sr. VIP Club luncheon is at noon Wednesday. The guest speaker is Kate Lewis, marketing director for the Hutchinson Public Library. The prayer group will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in the church library. Looking ahead, Emanuel's Carol Choir presents "24/7" (the anytime-anywhere-God-is-there musical) at 10 a.m. May 12. Join us at WTFS, a radio talk show, where Dr. Avery Day reminds callers that while people have limitations, there is only one God who is with us 24/7.