One of the highlights of my year, and my sons’ year, is our church’s annual men’s event where we take our off-road vehicles somewhere, leave our normal responsibilities, and play.

Last weekend, my 3-year-old son and 9-year-old son and I loaded the cab of my truck full of blankets, pillows, snacks, a tent, food, camping chairs, more snacks, a few secret snacks mom didn’t know about, and a change of clothes. I chained the Jeep down to a borrowed trailer, and we set off on an adventure destined to find a home in their memories.

It’s honestly a “can’t fail” trip for dads. We get to drive our toys, our boys get to play with fire, eat bacon and barbecue, treat vegetables like an enemy, stay up late, leave their teeth un-brushed and their hair un-washed and sleep in a tent. It’s just an incredible time of bonding with my sons and enjoying fellowship with other men who love Christ, and 80-90 weight oil dripping out of their transfer case.

But, as much as I try, I just don’t like sleeping in a tent. I won’t tell my boys that, but goodness -- is there really anything good about it?

Isn’t sleeping in a tent like going back in time to something worse, not better? Who really wants to sleep on the ground when they don’t have too? If camping was so great, why the push for houses?

So, I cheat. Enter my beloved air mattresses. I have a queen and a twin. In the past, these two beauties have made camping with my oldest outstanding. But this time we took his little brother. In my ignorance, I thought he and I could share the queen air mattress and my oldest could keep his twin air mattress. Wow, I was wrong.

There I was in the middle of the queen air mattress with a 3-year-old glued to my side all night long. I’d scooch him to the edge; he’d roll to the middle. I’d move to the edge, two breaths later he had rolled into me. He’d flop and I’d roll. I’d scooch and he’d wiggle. All night long.

I love him, but at 2 a.m., trying to sleep with him plastered next to me wasn’t my idea of sleeping success.

My point? Fighting sin can be like sleeping on an air mattress with a toddler. Too often we find ourselves moving sin over, only to see it move right back to our side. Too often we find ourselves moving a little bit away from sin, only to feel it move right back.

This epiphany came sometime before dawn as I lay there listening to my toddler deep in the sleep I was coveting.

But what if we viewed sin as God does? Wouldn’t we hop off that air mattress as if it were dipped in acid? Wouldn’t we run from sin like it was our worst enemy? Wouldn’t we fight against it like a wounded tiger? I don’t think we’d lay next to it all night, hoping it gets more comfortable.

So, if in your life in Christ, you’ve confessed your sins, repented of your sins, turned from your sins to Christ, but you find yourself back in sin, don’t coddle it or hope it goes away, but wage war against it.

Recognize the goodness of God and the ugliness of sin and flee from it (I Timothy 6:11). Remember your true and new nature is decisively dead to sin and you don’t have to sin (Romans 6:6). Instead of being bound to sin we are bound to Christ. Since you’re bound to Christ, present yourself to God as one who has been brought from death to life and live in righteousness.

Fight against being conformed to the culture and the world, and fight to be transformed into the image of Christ (Romans 12:2). And when you sin, understand it must be by the Spirit that you put to death the deeds of the flesh (Romans 8:13).

Christian, stop your apathy towards sin and fight like your life depends on pursuing Christ, so you can say like Paul, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” 2 Timothy 4:7.

Bart Horton is the lead pastor at Grace Bible Church.