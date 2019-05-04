Police calls
People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.
Jerry Lee Lewis, 35, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement officer, 5/3.
Heshaem Bechir Dridi, 28, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/3.
Carlos Torres, 23, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/3.
Dallas Arthur Sullivan, 53, in connection with forgery, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/3.
Lonnie Dean Bailey Jr., 52, in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement officer, 5/3.
Teyante Orion Dagans, 25, in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, 5/3.
Andrew Lee Copeland, 38, in connection with identity theft, 5/3.
Russell Lee Washington IV, 34, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/3.
Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.
1200 blk. S.W. Harvey St., burglary, 4:30-5 p.m. 3/14.
100 blk. S.W. Franklin Ave., theft, 10 p.m. 4/25-9:30 a.m. 4/26.
S.W. Interstate 70 Highway and Wanamaker Road, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8:18-8:29 p.m. 5/2.