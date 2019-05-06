A man suffered wounds that weren't considered life-threatening when he was shot Monday afternoon in East Topeka, police said. No arrests had been made.

The victim's name and age weren't immediately available.

Police and rescue workers were called at 2:34 p.m. to the scene at 3035 S.E. 11th Court, said a dispatcher for the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

The victim was conscious and alert at the scene. He appeared to have suffered a leg wound.

The person who shot the victim was described as a black man in his 20s, who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a block hooded sweatshirt, said Gretchen Koenen, public relations specialist for the Topeka Police Department.

She asked anyone with information about the case to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.