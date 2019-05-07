A discussion about the best athletes, coaches and teams to come out of Salina High School and Salina Central High School could lead to endless debate.

The first class named to the Salina Central Athletic Hall of Fame may not settle the debate, but the talented athletes, successful coaches and one underdog team are a good place to start.

Central athletic director Greg Maring contacted those individuals selected for the inaugural class last week, and on Monday morning released the list to the public.

"I've talked about doing this the last five or six years and it seemed like now is the time," Maring said. "I thought if not now, when would we get it started.

"When you think about the history of Salina High and Salina Central — we've had so many great players, coaches and teams that have come through this school. This is about as good a time as any to get it started."

The first class includes some of the most recognizable names to come through the school: Marvin Diener, Brian Hill, Terence Newman, Kaye Pearce, Nino Samuel, Jake Sharp, Shanele Stires and the 1982-83 Central boys basketball team. A brief bio of each Hall of Fame selection can found on page B3.

According to Salina South athletic director Ken Stonebraker, a Cougars Athletic Hall of Fame is also in the works, with its first class expected to be announced approximately one year from now.

Picking Central's inaugural class wasn't as it easy as it might seem. Each individual and the team selected were considered worthy of the honor, but there were many more that were equally deserving.

"I had a committee help me come up with the first group of inductees and obviously we didn't get everybody," Maring said. "You can make a case for a lot more than what we selected, but it is also a pretty solid group to get us started."

Sharp is the youngest individual selected for induction. He was a member of the 2005 Central state championship football team and was a three-time state champion in track and field.

"Getting the news from Greg Maring, I got a big chuckle out of that," Sharp said. "My freshman year he was our scout team coach and they beat me down every day. Now he's telling me I'm in the Hall of Fame so that was a little different tune.

"To be honest, as I get older I realize how lucky I was to have the teammates I had, the coaches I had and right circumstances that allowed all that to happen. It took a whole lot of support to make it happen and it ended up benefitting me."

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Friday, September 13, on the night of Central's first home football game of the 2019 season. The announcement was made far enough in advance to allow inductees time to plan for the weekend.

If individuals cannot participate on that date, they could be inducted at a future Central athletic event. Maring said. For instance, there is a possibility the 1982-83 basketball team might prefer their induction to take place during the basketball season.

Starting in the fall of 2019, a form will be available on the Salina Central High School website where anyone in the Salina community or with ties to Salina High/Salina Central can nominate former players, coaches and teams for induction in future classes.

"What I like about it is seeing where it goes now," Maring said. "The community will help us nominate future classes from here on out."

There will be some restrictions, but Maring said the plan now is to have a maxium of one coach and one team selected for induction in future classes, along with one or more individuals each year.

Former athletes must have graduated from Salina Central at least eight years prior to their nomination. Teams selected must have completed their season at least eight years prior to being nominated and coaches must no longer be actively coaching at Central.

"Everyone of the people that I've talked to, whether it was Brian Hill or Jake Sharp or Marvin Diener, they were all ecstatic with this honor," Maring said. "They were humbled and some thought it was the coolest thing ever.

"I've gotten a lot of good comments today. People feel like this is pretty cool and it's about time we did something like this. Now that it's up and running, I'm even more excited."