Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 9:33 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Franklin Schull, 31, Osawatomie, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 2:37 a.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Sara Austin, 29, Ottawa, on Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 7:22 a.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Cody Schnegelsiepen, 30, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 6:02 a.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, James Siefkas, 41, Princeton, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 7:45 a.m. Sunday, 4100 block of Montana Road, Matt Pratt, 43, Ottawa, for domestic violence. Pratt was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, interference with law enforcement officers, and violation of conditions of bond.

Accidents

• 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of I-35, Williamsburg, David Jarrett, 47, Hutchinson, was northbound in a 2011 Ford Fusion when he struck a turkey.

• 8:11 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of Ohio Road, Princeton, Andrew Cannon, 24, Osawatomie, was southbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 when he left the roadway and hit a reflective sign belonging to Franklin County road and bridge.

Incidents

• 3:35 a.m. Saturday, 1100 K-68, Ottawa, a 37-year-old Ottawa male reported being bitten by a dog. He received medical treatment at AdventHealth.

• 9:11 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of Shawnee Road, Pomona, a 21-year-old Pomona male reported being bitten by the family dog and received treatment at AdventHealth.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 10:04 a.m. Friday, 100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Lucas Simpkins, 39, Ottawa, for driving while suspended after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 5:56 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of W. 23rd St., Ottawa, a 16-year-old Rantoul male for driving under the influence and transporting an open container after it was reported his vehicle went into a ditch.

• 1:32 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of W. 11th St., Ottawa, Cierra Jensen, 19, Princeton, for driving under the influence after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 3:55 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of N. King St., Ottawa, Joshua Hoyt, 31, Ottawa, for abuse of toxic vapors, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct after being contacted on a call for service.

• 9:31 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of W. Keokuk St., Ottawa, Cass Vogeler, 41, Ottawa, for transporting an open container and driving under the influence after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 12:13 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of N. Main St., Joshua McCurdy, 36, Lawrence, for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and transporting an open container after being stopped for a traffic violation.

• 5:45 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of E. Logan, Preston Emperley, 23, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 6:33 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Shelly Thornbrugh, 49, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:34 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Aaron Wilson, 26, Princeton, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Accident

• 9:10 a.m. Friday, 23rd/Eisenhower, a 2004 Ford drive by Mia Tomason, 18, Pomona, was struck by a 2009 Lexus driven by Michael Powell Jr., 17, Ottawa. Tomason was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Theft

• 8:11 a.m. Friday, 800 block of N. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and took items.

Incident

• 9:24 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of W. Third St., Ottawa, a 45-year-old Rantoul female reported a window was broken out of her building sometime overnight.

Accident

• 5:50 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 1998 Oldsmobile driven by Jazelle Brannan, 19. Licking, Missouri, struck the back of a 2018 Nissan driven by Andrew Schooler, 17, Wellsville. Brannan was cited for inattentive driving.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: 400 block of Main St., general information; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 800 block of Main St., medical call; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of W. Fourth St., traffic complaint.

Saturday: 600 block of Main St., assist other agency/trespass arrest.

Sunday: 900 block of E. Ninth Terrace, motorist assist; 300 block of E. Seventh St., traffic complaint.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 6:06 p.m. Friday, 1600 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, structure collapse.

• 5:09 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, building fire.

• Firefighters assisted with 13 medical calls, Friday through Sunday.