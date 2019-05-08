Continued heavy rainfall is resulting in flooding in portions of east-central and northeast Kansas, with residents in the Manhattan and the Keats communities of Riley County being evacuated early Wednesday.

A flood warning had been issued at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday for Wildcat Creek on the west side of Manhattan.

The affected area is near Wildcat Creek Road and Scenic Drive.

Water was expected to crest at 21 feet on Wednesday, which indicates moderate flood conditions.

Authorities said as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Wildcat Creek gauge at Keats was 20.47 feet and the gauge at Scenic Drive was at 14.75 feet.

Residents in the Keats community — about six miles northwest of Manhattan — who experienced flooding in 2018 have been evacuated. Residents of Highland Ridge Apartments have been notified to move vehicles and be prepared to evacuate if necessary, authorities said.

Residents of the Hunter’s Island area who were affected by the 2018 flood should also be prepared, authorities said. No other evacuations had been issued.

Water has started to affect Wildcat Creek Road west of Scenic Drive and that roadway will likely be closed later this morning.

The same area near Scenic Drive was under water this past Labor Day weekend, with about 300 residents who were rescued from their homes.