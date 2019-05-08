Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.89; Corn $3.44; Milo $3.03; Soybeans $7.23
PCP prices: Wheat $3.66; Corn $3.56; Milo/cwt. $5.42; Soybeans $7.56
Scoular: Wheat $3.88; Corn $3.66; Milo $3.36; Soybeans $7.60
