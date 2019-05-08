Today's Birthday (05/08/19). Profit through collaboration this year. Diligence with planning and preparation sets the stage for success. Solve an intellectual puzzle this summer, motivating a shift in your education. By next winter your investigation yields valuable results, prompting changes with your report. Build strong foundations together.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Household issues have your focus. Surprising news may require adaptation. A domestic dream seems within reach. Friends inspire you. Solutions arise in conversation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You can learn what you need to know. Communication projects go well. Study, write and research. Your work behind the scenes is garnering attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Profit potential can arise unexpectedly. A lucrative dream option could surprise. Stay light on your feet to pivot. When opportunity knocks, answer the door.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Learn something new about yourself. Self-discovery, personal growth and breakthroughs spark. Listen to your intuition. Something you've long wanted is within reach. Seize the day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- It's easier to finish old projects today and tomorrow. Enjoy philosophical, intellectual and spiritual inquiry. Consider dreams and symbols. Strategize to realize your vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Increase productivity and efficiency through working smarter, not harder. Collaborate with a dream team. Delegate and share responsibilities, costs and resources. Coordinate efforts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- An influential person is paying attention. Prepare for two days in the professional spotlight. Provide excellent service. Dress for success. You can solve a puzzle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand your territory for a few days. Incredible discoveries lie around the corner. Indulge your curiosity. Pursue a travel or study fantasy, and discover buried treasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Follow a shared dream together. A lack of funds would threaten your plans. New facts dispel old fears. Research for bargains. Find inventive solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Share visions, dreams and fantasies with your partner. Discover new purpose for something old. Plot and coordinate actions. Strategize and prioritize. It could get romantic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Surprising news impacts your work, health and fitness. Get coaching from a trusted expert. Practice and prepare to realize a dream. You're growing stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Make more time for love over the next few days. You're especially creative. A barrier is dissolving or becoming unimportant. Share sweet moments.