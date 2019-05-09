MANHATTAN — Another running back with years of college football experience is heading to Kansas State.

Jordon Brown, a senior who rushed for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns over the past three seasons at North Carolina, announced Wednesday that he will graduate and transfer to K-State in time to help the Wildcats next season.

"May the next move be the best move," Brown said in announcing his decision on Twitter.

If it feels like Chris Klieman has been stocking up on running backs since he was hired and began recruiting for K-State in December, well, that’s because he has.

The Wildcats have serious holes to fill in their backfield following the departures of Alex Barnes, Justin Silmon, Dalvin Warmack and Mike McCoy, and Klieman’s coaching staff has been busy lining up replacements. They have added six new running backs in the past six months.

Brown is expected to compete for a starting role with Ball State graduate transfer James Gilbert, who enrolled at K-State in January and participated in spring practice.

Brown’s best season at North Carolina came as a sophomore, when he rushed for 613 yards and four touchdowns while also grabbing 29 passes out of the backfield. His best game was last season when he rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against Western Carolina.

But his playing time faded near the end of last season. Rather than remain at North Carolina and compete for carries in a crowded backfield that also featured Michael Carter, Antonio Williams and Javonte Williams, he will look for a fresh start in Manhattan.

Brown was a four-star recruit coming out of Southern Durham High School.

He will join a long list of new running backs on K-State’s roster this summer. The Wildcats made it through spring practice with one scholarship player at the position. But those numbers will look better with Brown and incoming freshmen Joe Ervin, Thomas Grayson, Clyde Price and Jacardia Wright in the fold.