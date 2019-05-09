Regional baseball and softball pairings have been announced by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, with all of the single-elimination tournaments starting early next week.

Baseball

Salina South will face league opponent Maize in the 5A regional opener on Tuesday at Goddard. The Cougars (8-10) and Maize (12-7) will play at 2 p.m. that day, with the winner facing either Goddard (12-4) or Andover Central (6-9) in the regional championship contest at approximately 5 p.m.

Salina Central will begin its 5A regional tournament on Wednesday and faces Arkansas City in the opening round in a contest played at Goddard-Eisenhower. Central (7-9) and Arkansas City (10-5) will play at 2 p.m., with the winner taking on either Goddard Eisenhower (12-6) or Wichita Kapaun (8-12) in the regional title game at approximately 5 p.m.

Southeast of Saline (12-4) will be at home for its Class 3A regional quarterfinal on Monday, taking on Lyons/Chase (4-14) in a 4:30 p.m. contest at the Southeast diamond.

The winner of that game will advance to the regional semifinals Wednesday at Hesston, and will take on either Riley County (16-4) or Council Grove (4-14) at 3:30 p.m.

Both Sacred Heart and Ell-Saline will compete at a Class 2-1A regional at Dean Evans Stadium, hosted by the Cardinals.

The tournament will begin Monday with four games at Evans Stadium, including Ell-Saline (4-8) taking on Canton-Galva (3-9) at approximately 4:30 p.m., and Sacred Heart (5-11) against Bennington (4-10) at 6 p.m.

The other two games on Monday match top seed Marion (15-1) against Republic County (0-14) at 3 p.m., and Chase County (12-5) against Remington (2-16) at 1:30 p.m.

Tournament semifinals and championship are scheduled for Tuesday at Evans Stadium. The winner of the Marion and Republic County game will face the winner of the Sacred Heart and Bennington game in the 2 p.m. semifinal, and the Chase County-Remington winner will face the winner of the Ell-Saline and Canton-Galva contest at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The regional title game will follow the conclusion of the second semifinal.

Softball

Both Salina South and Salina Central will begin postseason competition with a Class 5A regional on Tuesday, with South playing its tournament at Goddard and Central competing at Two Rivers Youth Club in Wichita.

The Cougars (13-5) will take on Wichita Heights (8-12) in a 3 p.m. semifinal Tuesday. A win would put South in the regional title contest at approximately 6 p.m., where they would meet either Goddard (13-3) or McPherson (4-12).

Central (4-14) will face Wichita Northwest (15-3) in a 4:15 p.m. semifinal Tuesday. The winner of that game will play either Great Bend or Hays in the regional championship at 5:30 p.m.

Southeast of Saline is the host site for a Class 3A regional that begins Monday with quarterfinal contests. The Trojans (8-8) will open against Hillsboro/Peabody (9-7) in a 3:30 p.m. contest Monday.

That game will be one of three at the Southeast High School field Monday. The first game matches Haven (11-3) against Halstead (4-14) at 2 p.m. The Haven-Halstead winner will face the Southeast-Hillsboro winner in the regional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.

The other half of the regional bracket includes top seed Kingman/Norwich (16-2) taking on Hesston (1-19), and Smoky Valley (9-9) facing Lyons (9-9). Those four teams will play their opening round games and semifinal Monday at Kingman, before the regional championship is held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southeast of Saline.

Sacred Heart and Ell-Saline will be two of the eight teams competing in a 2-1A regional Monday at Sterling.

Sacred Heart (10-6) will open with a 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal against Little River (5-11) at 3:30 p.m. Ell-Saline (3-9) meets Republic County (15-5) at 2 p.m.

The first round winners return to Sterling on Tuesday for semifinals and the regional championship. The Sacred Heart-Little River winner will face the winner of the Republic County and Ell-Saline contest in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal.

The other half of the 2-1A regional includes Sterling (14-2) facing Bennington (1-13) at 5 p.m. Monday, before Ellsworth (11-7) takes on Ellinwood (11-7) at 6:30.