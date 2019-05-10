PRETTY PRAIRIE — The Burrton High School girls’ track team finished fifth, while the Burrton boys were ninth Thursday at the Heart of the Plains Championships at Pretty Prairie.

Pretty Prairie won the girls’ title with 138 points, followed by Norwich at 78, Hutchinson Central Christian at 70, Pratt Skyline at 60 and Burrton at 49.

Skyline won the boys’ title with 154 points, followed by Norwich at 88, Hutchinson Central Christian at 70, Pretty Prairie at 68 and Attica at 51. Burrton scored three points.

For the Burrton girls, McKinsie Hoopes finished second in the 400-meter dash in 1:08.74.

Naesha Ducimetiere finished second in the 300-meter low hurdles in 51.64.

Alexis Lane finished third in the 3,200-meter run in 15:14.49.

Addison Matlack took third in the discus in 92-0.

Scoring for the Burrton boys were Steven Canada, who took fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:20.67; and the 4x100-meter relay team, which took sixth in the 4x100-meter relay in 51.93.

Burrton will compete in the Class 1A regionals 3 p.m. May 17 at Burlington.

Heart of the Plains

League

Championships

Thursday

at Pretty Prairie

Burrton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Pretty Prairie 138, Norwich 78, Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Pratt Skyline 60, Burrton 49, Cunningham 46, Fairfield 33, South Barber 31, Stafford 27, Attica 15.

100-m. dash — 5. McKinsie Hoopes 13.91, 8. Naesha Ducimetiere 14.73.

200-m. dash — 4. McKinsie Hoopes 28.88.

400-m. dash — 2. McKinsie Hoopes 1:08.74.

800-m. run — 4. Hannah Baumannn 2:43.07.

1,600-m. run — 5. Alexis Lane 6:55.72.

3,200-m. run — 3. Alexis Lane 15:14.49.

300-m. LH — 2. Naesha Ducimetiere 51.64.

4x100-m. relay — 6. Burrton (Matlack, Ducimetiere, Zehr, Salgado) 1:02.96.

4x400-m. relay — 4. Burrton (Ducimetiere, Baumann, Matlack, Salgado) 5:42.32.

Long jump — 10. Maci Dunlavy 10-8.

Triple jump — 6. Maci Dunlavy 25-1 1/2.

Shot put — 15. Laryssa Stahl 25-5, 17. Alexis Zehr 25-1 1/2, 18. Addison Matlack 24-10 1/2.

Discus — 3. Addison Matlack 92-0, 6. Alexis Zehr 88-7, 12. Amiyah Combs 77-0.

Javelin — 5. Kassandra Salgado 86-6, 17. Maci Dunlavy 49-6, 18. Amiyah Combs 48-10.

BOYS

Team scores — Pratt Skyline 154, Norwich 88, Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Pretty Prairie 68, Attica 51, South Barber 48, Stafford 37, Cunningham 34, Burrton 3, Fairfield 2.

100-m. dash — 17. Leif Hernandez 13.27.

200-m. dash — 14. William McMurry 27.42.

800-m. run — 5. Steven Canada 2:20.67.

1,600-m. run — 8. Lucas Leis 5:32.74.

4x100-m. relay — 6. Burrton (Boyle, Hernandez, Dick, McMurry) 51.93.

Long jump — 12. Leif Hernandez 15-8 1/2.

Triple jump — 9. Leif Hernandez 32-11.

Shot put — 14. William McMurry 28-11 1/2, 18. Kyle Boyle 24-9.

Discus — 7. Alex Dick 99-0 1/2, 15. Kyler Matlack 77-4 1/2.

Javelin — 14. William McMurray 68-5.