Barring any last-minute changes, the first four-round professional event scheduled for Sand Creek Station will have to wait until next year.

The All Pro Tour Sand Creek Station Classic was canceled Thursday after major flooding on the Newton golf course.

The 72-hole tournament, which drew 81 players, was supposed to start Wednesday morning.

Thunderstorms Wednesday forced postponement until Thursday afternoon, but by then, several days of heavy rain put much of the course underwater.

The All Pro Tour, in its fourth year, is a third-tier tour with 14 events. It ranks behind the PGA Tour and the PGA Web.com Tour.

The tour does return to Kansas July 17 to 20 at the Colbert Charity Classic at the Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan.