ANDOVER — The Newton High School baseball team had its chances Thursday in a twinbill against Andover Central on the road, but was unable to get the job done.

Andover Central won the first game 2-0 and the second game 10-5.

“For the most part, for most of the day, I thought our pitching staff did a really nice job,” Newton coach Mark George said. “Matt Eldridge found a really good tempo and was able to mix in multiple pitches for strikes. He was able to take advantage of a defense that was playing pretty solid. Griff Davis came in and did a really nice job. In the second game, Gavin Cusick had a really nice start and then it got away from him a little bit because he wasn’t getting a lot of help from our defense. Konner (Jaso) pitched a pretty good inning. Camden (Fenwick) same in and threw strikes. The pitching staff did their job.

“Hitting, we came out a little passive in the first game. In the second game, we came out a lot more aggressive. I likes the passes we were taking at ball. Defensively, we just disappeared. We played four good innings and then give up seven runs in an inning. It was us going out and finding a way to lose a ballgame instead of us finding a way to win a ballgame. … They have to dig deep and find ways to win a ballgame.”

In the first game, Andover Central scored both runs in the second inning. Trey Degarmo and Alex Ronk each drove in a run for the Jaguars.

Newton held a 7-5 advantage in hits.

Matt Seirer had two hits for the Railers.

Degarmo went the distance for Central, allowing seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Matt Eldridge took the loss for Newton, allowing two runs with five hits and a walk. Griffin Davis finished the game.

In the second game, Newton scored in the second inning on an Ian Akers fielder’s choice for an RBI. Newton scored in the third inning on a wild pitch.

In the third inning, Newton scored on an error, a Colton Davis ground out and a Henry Claassen single.

Three Newton errors, four Central hits — including a two-run Degarmo triple — and a walk led to seven Jaguar runs.

A two out error in the bottom of the sixth led to three Central runs.

Degarmo, Eric Goodrum and Matt Macy each drove in two runs for Central. Jake Taylor, Alex Ronk and Macy each had two hits.

Claassen went two for three for Newton.

Easton Elliott threw 4.1 innings of relief for the win, allowing no earned runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Macy went 2.2 innings in the start, allowing one earned run on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts.

Gavin Cusick lasted 3.2 innings in the loss, allowing one earned run on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Konner Jason allowed two unearned runs on two hits with a walk. Camden Fenwick allowed an unearned run on three hits.

Andover Central improves to 8-9.

Newton is 1-18 and plays at 5 p.m. Monday at 7-11 McPherson in the play-in round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The winner takes on Hays at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hays.

“We’re pumped and ready to go,” George said.

First game

Newton;000;000;0;—0;7;2

A.Central;020;000;x;—2;5;1

Eldridge (L), G.Davis 6 and Seirer; Degarmo (W) and Ronk.

Second game

Newton;011;300;0;—5;6;4

Central;000;703;x;—10;10;1

Cusick (L), Jaso 4, Fenwick 6 and Seirer; Macy, Easton (W) 3 and Ronk.

Class 5A Regionals

West 2

Quarterfinals

Monday

18. Newton (1-18) at 15. McPherson (7-11) 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Semifinals

Newton-McPherson winner vs. 2. Hays (17-1) 2 p.m.

7. Wichita Northwest (10-6) vs. 10. Great Bend (8-10) 3:30 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners 5 p.m.