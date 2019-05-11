Jeff and Lou Baker, owners of CARSTAR, Ottawa, nominated Shannon Hays and he was selected as the winner of the employee of the month award from stores throughout the nation and Canada.. On Friday, Hays received a 3M™ File Belt Sander along with recognition of his accomplishments.

CARSTAR put together a recognition program for its technicians throughout the nation and Canada.

Each CARSTAR location was asked to submit a technician who demonstrated a dedication to their craft, positive attitude in the store and overall top performance in collision repair.

The Bakers said Hays, who has worked in the Ottawa location since June 2013, is somebody they can count on.

“From day one, Shannon has always been a person we can depend on,” the Bakers wrote in their nomination. “He is an excellent technician and can do any job we give him, and he does it well. He comes in early and stays late at times when we are exceptionally busy. He can step in and paint when we need him to and transitions easily between the two jobs. Shannon is a platinum certified technician and takes all of his training seriously. He is stays up to date on all of the latest and newest technology. If he doesn’t know the answer to a problem he will find the answer to do it correctly. He also is in charge of our apprentices and has become a leader and a mentor for most of the people in the shop.

“I honestly cannot remember a time of Shannon ever being disrespectful or refusing to do a job. He works hard every day to do his job well. In just a few weeks, Shannon will mark his sixth year with us at CARSTAR, Ottawa. I think a celebration is well deserved.”

Hays came to work at the Ottawa location right after the Baker’s purchased the business.

“We had just purchased our shop and were looking for a strong technician to step in to our location,” the Baker’s wrote. “Shannon moved to Ottawa, Kansas, to work for us. He purchased a home here and has chosen to stay here and raise a family. He is an avid hunter and fisherman and shares his bounty with all of us here at CARSTAR, Ottawa, with fish frys and deer jerky.”