Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Jason Dwayne Whitford, 41, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, theft, 5/10.

Craig Allen Steinberg, 54, in connection with interference with law enforcement officer, 5/10.

Steve Allen Devries Jr., 34, in connection with forgery, 5/10.

Stacie Lashell Sayles, 34, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, identity theft, 5/10.

Evan Michael Noble, 33, in connection with burglary, possession of stolen property, 5/10.

Cody Michael Degand, 23, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, 5/10.

Dustin Eugene Abrams, 35, in connection with aggravated indecent liberties with child, indecent liberties with a child, 5/10.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1100 blk. N.E. Monroe St., possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 11:14-11:45 a.m. 5/8.

2100 blk. S.E. 6th Ave., aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, 2:15-2:20 p.m. 3/28.

1100 blk. S.W. 11th St., burglary, 7:10-9 p.m. 5/2.

3600 blk.S.E. Pennsylvania Ave., theft, 7 p.m. 4/25-10 a.m. 4/26.

500 blk. S.W. 4th St., aggravated assault, 1:30-1:35 a.m. 2/5.

1300 blk. N.E. Forest Ave., forgery, 4:41 p.m. 3/14.

800 blk. S.E. Adams St., theft, 8:40 a.m. 5/5.