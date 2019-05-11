Luke Gleason knows the competition is going to be fierce in the next two weeks, competing at regional and state track meets. If Friday’s league meet is any indication, the Southeast of Saline sophomore is ready for what lies ahead.

Gleason was a double winner during the North Central Activities Association track and field meet at Kansas Wesleyan’s Graves Family Sports Complex. He ran a season best 4:33.01 to win the 1,600-meter run, then overcame some stomach issues to take the 3,200 run in 10:21.55.

“Having this meet right before regional is a really good thing,” Gleason said. “Our league is pretty stacked with distance runners and at our regional in Cheney, I think we have the top six runners in the state.

“It’s going to be really good competition and I just look forward to racing those guys and giving my all and hopefully making it to state.”

The 1,600 included three of the top distance runners in the area with Gleason, Ellsworth’s Josiah Bolton and Sacred Heart’s Luis Mendez. Gleason got out in front in the opening lap, stretch his lead at the half-mile mark and held off Bolton and Mendez when both pushed toward the front late in the third lap.

“For my 1,600 I knew I was in a race with Josiah Bolton and Luis Mendez and they would be big competition,” Gleason said. “I was just going to stick to my pace and stay consistent, but I wanted to go all out and see what I could do.”

Gleason, Bolton and Southeast’s Dylan Sprecker ran together for much of the first mile in the 3,200. The Southeast duo opened up some space on Bolton in the fifth lap and Gleason’s late kick gave him a lead of nearly 30 meters coming down the final stretch.

“I wasn’t feeling so hot after the 1,600,” Gleason said. “ I almost puked so much but I didn’t. Warming up for the 3,200, I decided I was going to go out and give it my all.

“I was just thinking through my race during my warmups and thinking I can do this if I stay strong with the mind and keep my turnover really tight. God gave me the power and will to finish this race and the 1,600 with all that I can and I just thank him for that.”

The Southeast of Saline girls also had a double winner in Molly Chitty. The Trojan senior picked up wins in the discus with a distance of 108-6, and her throw of 37-1 in the shot put was also good for first place.

“I didn’t throw what I wanted and was shorter than normal on both,” Chitty said, “But a win is a win and I’ve got to prepare for regional.

“I’m OK with my consistency right now and my coach tells me that consistency is the key. When you are consistent, that’s when you P.R. (personal record), and I’m hoping to get my P.R. at regional next week.”

Mendez followed his third-place finish in the 1,600 with a win in the 800, picking up the only gold medal for Sacred Heart at the league meet. After running a season-best time in the 1,600 of 4:35.04, he fell short of surpassing his desired goal in the 800, winning with a time of 2:04.56.

“I wanted to try to break two minutes in the 800, but with the way (Beloit’s Tristan Brummer) was running, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to run my time,” Mendez said. “I finally decided to try to pass him, put some space between us and finish strong. It’s always nice to have runners like that who are able to push you in races.

“I do wish I had gotten a better place in the 1,600, but it felt great and I got a P.R. Coach told me to look at that as a win.”

Beloit swept both the boys and girls team titles. The Trojan boys finished with 167 points, followed by Southeast in second (109), Republic County third (94) and Sacred Heart was fourth (58).

The Beloit girls won only one event — Blaise Spangler in the pole vault — but still piled up 147 points to top runner-up Minneapolis with 94 and Southeast of Saline in third with 78.

Beloit’s Vincent Palen won the triple jump and 110-meter hurdles, helped the Trojans to a first-place finish in the 400-meter relay and took third in the 300 hurdles. Beloit also had first place finishes from Zach Meier in the 300 hurdles and Colin Chandler took in the shot put.

“I didn’t have a good start in the triple jump,” Palen said. “I scratched on my first two jumps, so on the third I had to jog it and look down at the board to make sure I got a good jump in. Then it ended up winning.

“In the 110 hurdles I came in with one of the fastest times, so I did what what I expected to do and what my coach, Lindsay Gray, expected of me. I had just finished the triple jump and she was on me to get warmed up for the hurdles, and they didn’t start for another hour.”