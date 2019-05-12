Central Kansas farm implement dealer Prairieland Partners LLC has entered an agreement to purchase the O'Malley Equipment Company in eastern Kansas.

The deal, pending John Deere approval, will further solidify Prairieland Partners commitment to the agriculture industry and aligns with John Deere's strategy of dealership scale that is needed to meet the specialized needs of customers now and into the future, the company stated in a news release.

Once the acquisition is complete, which is expected by June, PrairieLand Partners will employ more than 400 people and have John Deere market responsibilities in 48 counties throughout Kansas and Oklahoma.

O'Malley Equipment was established in 1973 and serves 15 counties in Southeast Kansas and Northeastern Oklahoma with locations in Independence and Iola, Kansas.

"Our business is built on quality service and relationships that we established with our customers and employees over the past 47 years,” stated O’Malley Equipment CEO Mike O’Malley in a release.

During that time, O’Malley said, the company also built relationships with members of PrairieLand Partners.

“Their ownership group and employees are all people that we have known, worked with, and respect,” O'Malley said. “Their organization shares the same values and approach to the business as we do. We feel fortunate knowing that our customers and employees will continue to be taken care of now, and into the future by PrairieLand Partners."

“We are excited about this growth opportunity and feel it aligns with our key strategies to build a better business for our customers, employees, shareholders, and key suppliers,” said Darrell Pankratz, PrairieLand Partners CEO.

“We have great respect for the O’Malley’s and the business they have built over the years,” Pankratz said. “We will strive to uphold our mission of delivering the right solution and look forward to earning the trust of their employees and customers alike.”

PrairieLand Partners, the largest John Deere dealership in central Kansas, currently employs over 350 employees at 13 locations.

The company initially formed In 2008 when three successful John Deere dealerships – Pankratz Implement, Deere Trail Implement, and Conrady Western – merged their locations in Andale, Anthony, Emporia, Hutchinson, Kingman, Marion, McPherson, Wichita, and Winfield.

In 2019, PrairieLand Partners Inc. then merged with CTI John Deere in Abilene, Clay Center, Concordia, and Wamego to become PrairieLand Partners LLC.

More information on each company can be found at http://www.prairielandpartners.com and www.omalleyequipment.com.