What does an art teacher do once he retires?

After 14 years at Washburn Rural High School, Michael Mize left so he could start homeschooling his own kids, 15-year-old Lucie and 13-year-old Simon. He also set up a studio in his garage where he gives art lessons to teenagers and adults.

But when Sheldon Child Development Center principal Jennifer Norton called to ask Mize if he would teach art classes to her preschoolers — with funding by Advisors Excel — he agreed and got a fast lesson in keeping little ones occupied.

“People have often commented, ‘Ah, you teach teenagers. I can’t imagine doing that,’ ” Mize said. “To me that’s the easy ones. You start a project and they’re working on it for two weeks. This age group, you’ve gotta have something every 15 minutes. They’re just so full of energy. There’s a lot of moving parts and things are never going to go exactly as you thought. Sometimes they don’t spend as long on a project as you thought they might, and other times they spend longer than you thought.”

For kids of this age, Mize said art is more about the experience than the final result. It is less do what he says and more here’s some stuff to explore. He gives them things to allow freedom to experiment, utilize fine-motor skills and make decisions.

“Kids at this age are naturally creative,” Mize explained. “They have not learned yet to be afraid to try.”

On a recent Tuesday, Debbie Gavaghan’s class of 17 preschoolers were in the cafeteria ready to create. One station featured putting a piece of paper into a plastic box, squirting in a couple blobs of paint and dropping in metal balls. Then the kids used a magnet to move the balls around in the box to make a design. Lucie and Simon helped with the process.

Another table had take-out lids filled with glue. The kids dropped in pieces of colored pasta. Once the glue dried clear, they would have a colorful dream-catcher.

When the kids were finished with the first two stations, they could go to a large, black canvas to draw with chalk. Gavaghan and her co-teachers were helping to maneuver the kids between stations, making sure everyone had a chance to create.

“This is amazing,” Gavaghan said. “They’re loving it so much. I love art and so we do quite a bit, but not to this extent. The free expression, and they just feel so powerful and creative. I love it!”

Lindsay Freeman from Advisors Excel noted the art classes were part of the funding they have committed to specific schools in Topeka Unified School District 501.

“We believe in the power art has on the lives of students and providing them with additional learning opportunities,” she said. “Sheldon is a special school.”

Mize pointed out that art is more than just having fun, being creative and perhaps making a mess.

“I’ve always been an advocate that art is just another intellectual field of study, and one that is, to me, infinitely fascinating because it is one that has infinite right answers,” he said. “Art is a form of language. It’s a visual language. Artists see the world differently than the average person, but it’s a learnable skill. Creative problem solving is a learnable skill.

"I think it’s imperative that kids at a young age get exposed to that because creative problem solving can be applied to any field of study.”