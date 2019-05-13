This week, readers were curious about entertainment, sidewalks and the Sunday puzzles.

Q: I would like to know if I am missing any entertainment opportunities in Hutchinson aside from the usual offerings. Everyone knows about the movie theater, Cosmosphere, Strataca, the plays and the swimming pool. We don’t want to have to go out of Hutch to find entertainment.

You’ve come to the right place. (In addition to writing Ask Hutch each week, I wrangle our Friday Buzz page and the Buzz video we post to Facebook and YouTube each week. I also put together our Things to Do section, which runs weekdays.)

There’s plenty to do in Hutchinson for all ages. Typically, there are more options during summer months, but most weekends you can find something for any interests.

Community staples to add to your list include Reno County Museum, Skateland, The Alley, Hutchinson Public Library, Hutchinson Art Center, Dillon Nature Center, Sand Hills State Park, Hutchinson Zoo and the Sports Arena.

In addition to their regular offerings, each of these organizations also hosts special events and museums and galleries regularly rotate in new exhibits.

Hutchinson has two community theaters — Stage 9 and Family Community Theatre. Both produce about seven shows a year, ranging from tough topic plays to fun, family musicals. That’s 14 live theater productions presented by local performers a year.

Touring show also perform at Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre — nine shows are in their live season this year. The theatre also shows movies on the weekends for $4 per ticket.

As for nightlife and live music, several establishments host local bands. These include the Rusty Needle, Smedley’s Tavern, Royal's Bar and Oliver’s Beef & Brew. Royal’s, 21 Santa Fe and Smedley's each regularly hosts.

The Hutchinson News tries to keep the most complete community calendar of events online at HutchNews.com/thingstodo

Parents of very young children can also check out Hey Little Hutch’s events and activities online.

Hutch’s older residents can get connected at Delos V. Smith Senior Center or the Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, all of which are listed on our calendar.

When it comes to special events, your best bet it to get connected. New events crop up all the time, so by following your favorite organizations on social media, you’ll be the first to know.

Do you have an upcoming event to share? Post your event to the Hutch News calendar — which also works its way into Things to Do and the Buzz.

Q: A few weeks ago there was a gas line that was hit at 30th Avenue and Waldron, and now there are two sections of the sidewalk that need to be replaced. How long will it take for the city to do this?

It is your lucky day. Or you had a lucky Friday, rather.

When I called on this question Friday afternoon, I got the answer we were all hoping for.

“They are fixing it right now,” said Dawn Tripp, manager for public relations with Kansas Gas Service.

Because they had to repair a service line after

A third party excavator hit a Kansas Gas Service line at 30th Avenue and Waldron on April 18. Protocol for situations like this is that if you pull it up, you put it back. So rather than the city complete the work, Kansas Gas Service repaired the sidewalk.

“We needed to repair a service line that was hit by a third party excavator “After those repairs, we get back out there and complete the work. Several factors are involved in that, like weather and scheduling,” Tripp said.

Q: I enjoy working the Cryptoquip puzzles in the paper every day. Some days the puzzle is so scrunched, the lines are close together, or the print is so small that it’s nearly impossible to work the puzzle. Could you run the puzzle with plenty of space to write the words on each line above the letters?

Short answer: I passed along the request to the Hutchinson News’ prepress department, which builds the puzzle pages, and they are working on finding a way to do that.

The long answer is that creating these pages is a bit of a puzzle in itself.

There are six puzzles on the Sunday page: two crosswords, Jumble, Cryptoquip, Word Game and a Sudoku. Each puzzle is pre-built by a newspaper puzzle company, so the puzzles arrive like a photo. They can’t be altered easily.

It’s possible to stretch the image a little to make a bit more space, but if one puzzle stretches, another on the page has to shrink.

The Hutchinson News produces the comics and puzzle pages for seven other newspapers, as well as our own. It takes one employee an hour to produce the one page of puzzles that runs in our Sunday editions.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.