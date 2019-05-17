Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.07; Corn $3.64; Milo $3.24; Soybeans $7.36
PCP prices: Wheat $3.76; Corn $3.54; Milo/cwt. $5.44; Soybeans $7.43
Scoular: Wheat $4.07; Corn $3.85; Milo $3.55; Soybeans $7.71
